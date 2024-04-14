'Remarkable' men helped grassroots football thrive

Two "remarkable" men who helped football thrive in a village near Bedford have been remembered.

Mark Singleton and Nick Cook were prominent members of Sharnbrook Football Club who died earlier this year.

In a tribute to their legacy, the club organised a memorial and charity match in aid of Cancer Research UK and Parkinson's UK.

Chris Lander and Daniel Billington were behind the event on Sunday.

'A meaningful difference'

"Nick and Mark were remarkable individuals who made grassroots football thrive in the village," Mr Billington said.

"Their dedication paved the way for countless young athletes to pursue their passion for the game."

Mr Lander added: "[The match is] an opportunity to have fun, remember them and make a meaningful difference."

The club said both Mr Singleton and Mr Cook were "pillars of strength and passion", regularly dedicating their time to the club.

Both were former players turned coaches, helping to inspire many young athletes.

'Enduring legacy'

Mr Cook was brought up in the village and, after hanging up his boots, he coached a number of teams as well as at the Rushden & Diamonds Academy in Northamptonshire.

"He inspired a generation of young men who have continued to play football into their 40s," a spokesperson for Sharnbrook FC said.

Mr Singleton played a key role in fundraising efforts at the club, including helping to raise money for new changing rooms.

Even after his Parkinson's diagnosis, he remained at the club and was praised for his "unyielding spirit".

The memorial and charity match at Lodge Road was played for the the Singleton-Cook Memorial Trophy. In future, the trophy will be awarded to exceptional players and club members.

A raffle followed the match, with all proceeds going to the two charities.

"Grassroots football serves as more than a game; it cultivates resilience, fosters camaraderie and instils invaluable life skills in young athletes, with amazing mental health benefits, too," said the club spokesperson.

"Nick and Mark exemplified these values, leaving an enduring legacy within the Sharnbrook FC community."

