Remaining transfer targets and updated scholarship count for Oregon Ducks
The last few days have been filled with transfer portal activity for the Oregon Ducks, with Dan Lanning and his staff adding multiple players via the transfer portal and filling out their roster with the handful of remaining scholarships that they have at their disposal.
On Saturday, the Ducks added Colorado tight end Kaden Ludwick, a former Clackamas native, as well as former USC Trojans’ receiver Gary Bryant Jr. Then on Monday morning, former East Carolina offensive lineman Nishad Strother announced that he would be committing to the Ducks.
With all of the roster moves, the Ducks jumped up in the transfer portal rankings. However, where does all of the movement leave them when it comes to the scholarship count, and who are some players left in the transfer portal that the Ducks are reportedly targeting and looking to add? Let’s take a look:
Offensive Scholarship Count
Position
Senior
Junior
Sophomore
Freshman
QB (3)
Ty Thompson (Rs.)
Austin Novosad
RB (5)
Bucky Irving
Jordan James
Dante Dowdell
WR (10)
Troy Franklin
Gary Bryant Jr. (RS)
Kyler Kasper (Rs.)
TE (4)
Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
OL (16)
Junior Angilau (Rs.)
Ajani Cornelius
Josh Conerly Jr.
Bryce Boulton
Defensive Scholarship Count
Position
Senior
Junior
Sophomore
Freshman
DL (11)
Brandon Dorlus
Keyone Ware-Hudson (Rs.)
Ben Roberts
Johnny Bowens
EDGE (9)
Mase Funa
Jordan Burch
Jaeden Moore
LB (6)
Jamal Hill
Jeffrey Bassa
Devon Jackson (Rs.)
CB (10)
Khyree Jackson
Trikweze Bridges (Rs.)
Jahlil Florence
Daylen Austin
S (7)
Bryan Addison (Rs.)
Daymon David
Kodi DeCambra
P/K/LS (4)
Camden Lewis (K)
Andrew Boyle (Rs.)(K)
Luke Basso (LS)
Luke Dunne (P)
Total Scholarship Count
Offensive Scholarships: 38
Defensive/Special Teams Scholarships: 47
Total Scholarships: 85
Breaking Down the Numbers
If my math is correct, and I believe it is, then the Ducks are at their 85-man scholarship window. That does not, however, mean that they are done adding players via the transfer portal. There are still several months to go before scholarships need to be capped at 85, so there is a chance that Dan Lanning chooses to pick up another player or two and let them compete for a spot on the roster, while others currently in Eugene could end up being processed out. There is also a chance of medical retirement for some players, while others may decide to leave the program.
With all of that being said, here are a couple of potential remaining targets in the transfer portal for the Ducks to look at.
Colorado CB Nikko Reed
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Colorado Buffaloes
2021: 6 Games | 7 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU
2022: 12 Games | 42 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT, 7 PBU
Analysis: The Ducks picked up a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to land former Colorado CB Nikko Reed on Monday morning. It makes since, with CB coach Demetrice Martin being his lead recruiter out of high school in Boulder, and the Ducks desiring at least one more body in the secondary to compete for minutes on the field. If Oregon adds anyone else to the roster, my money is on it being Nikko.
UTSA WR Zakhari Franklin
Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
UTSA RoadRunners
46 Games | 262 catches, 3,348 yards, 37 TD
Best Seasons
2021: 13 Games | 81 catches, 1,027 yards, 12 TD
2022: 14 Games | 94 catches, 1,136 yards, 15 TD
Analysis: I’m starting to wonder whether or not I’m projecting or not. While all of the signs point toward former UTSA WR Zakhari Franklin being a perfect fit for the Ducks, coming to Eugene and following his former OC Will Stein into the future, I haven’t heard anything from Oregon sources that suggest that the team has been in contact. With the addition of Gary Bryant to the WR room, it’s understandable to think that Franklin would simply be one-too-many mouths to feed, so I see why the naysayers believe this commitment won’t happen. I am still open to the possibility, though, and not ready to say Franklin isn’t a target for the Ducks.