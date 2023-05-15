Remaining transfer targets and updated scholarship count for Oregon Ducks

The last few days have been filled with transfer portal activity for the Oregon Ducks, with Dan Lanning and his staff adding multiple players via the transfer portal and filling out their roster with the handful of remaining scholarships that they have at their disposal.

On Saturday, the Ducks added Colorado tight end Kaden Ludwick, a former Clackamas native, as well as former USC Trojans’ receiver Gary Bryant Jr. Then on Monday morning, former East Carolina offensive lineman Nishad Strother announced that he would be committing to the Ducks.

With all of the roster moves, the Ducks jumped up in the transfer portal rankings. However, where does all of the movement leave them when it comes to the scholarship count, and who are some players left in the transfer portal that the Ducks are reportedly targeting and looking to add? Let’s take a look:

Offensive Scholarship Count

Position Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman QB (3) Bo Nix Ty Thompson (Rs.) Austin Novosad RB (5) Bucky Irving

Noah Whittington Jordan James Dante Dowdell

Jayden Limar WR (10) Troy Franklin

Traeshon Holden

Kris Hutson

Tez Johnson

Josh Delgado (Rs.) Gary Bryant Jr. (RS) Kyler Kasper (Rs.)

Justius Lowe (Rs.)

Jurrion Dickey

Ashton Cozart TE (4) Terrance Ferguson

Patrick Herbert (Rs.)

Casey Kelly (Rs.) Kenyon Sadiq OL (16) Junior Angilau (Rs.)

Steven Jones (Rs.) Ajani Cornelius

Nishad Strother (RS)

Marcus Harper II

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Faaope Laloulu

George Silva Josh Conerly Jr.

Dave Iuli Bryce Boulton

Iapani Laloulu

Lipe Moala

Gernorris Wilson

Kawika Rogers (Rs.)

Michael Wooten (Rs.)

Defensive Scholarship Count

Position Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman DL (11) Brandon Dorlus

Popo Aumavae (Rs.)

Casey Rogers (Rs.)

Taki Taimani (Rs.) Keyone Ware-Hudson (Rs.) Ben Roberts Johnny Bowens

My’Keil Gardner

Terrance Green

Tevita Pome’e

A’mauri Washington EDGE (9) Mase Funa Jordan Burch

Jake Shipley Jaeden Moore

Ashton Porter

Blake Purchase

Teitum Tuioti

Matayo Uiagalelei

Emar’rion Winston (Rs.) LB (6) Jamal Hill Jeffrey Bassa

Jestin Jacobs (Rs.)

Connor Soelle (Rs.) Devon Jackson (Rs.)

Jerry Mixon CB (10) Khyree Jackson Trikweze Bridges (Rs.)

Dontae Manning Jahlil Florence

Khamari Terrell Daylen Austin

Solomon Davis

Collin Gill

Cole Martin

Rodrick Pleasant S (7) Bryan Addison (Rs.)

Steve Stephens (Rs.)

Evan Williams Daymon David

Tysheem Johnson Kodi DeCambra

Tyler Turner

P/K/LS (4) Camden Lewis (K) Andrew Boyle (Rs.)(K) Luke Basso (LS) Luke Dunne (P)

Total Scholarship Count

Offensive Scholarships: 38

Defensive/Special Teams Scholarships: 47

Total Scholarships: 85

Breaking Down the Numbers

If my math is correct, and I believe it is, then the Ducks are at their 85-man scholarship window. That does not, however, mean that they are done adding players via the transfer portal. There are still several months to go before scholarships need to be capped at 85, so there is a chance that Dan Lanning chooses to pick up another player or two and let them compete for a spot on the roster, while others currently in Eugene could end up being processed out. There is also a chance of medical retirement for some players, while others may decide to leave the program.

With all of that being said, here are a couple of potential remaining targets in the transfer portal for the Ducks to look at.

Colorado CB Nikko Reed

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes

2021: 6 Games | 7 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU

2022: 12 Games | 42 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT, 7 PBU

Analysis: The Ducks picked up a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to land former Colorado CB Nikko Reed on Monday morning. It makes since, with CB coach Demetrice Martin being his lead recruiter out of high school in Boulder, and the Ducks desiring at least one more body in the secondary to compete for minutes on the field. If Oregon adds anyone else to the roster, my money is on it being Nikko.

UTSA WR Zakhari Franklin

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

UTSA RoadRunners

46 Games | 262 catches, 3,348 yards, 37 TD

Best Seasons

2021: 13 Games | 81 catches, 1,027 yards, 12 TD

2022: 14 Games | 94 catches, 1,136 yards, 15 TD

Analysis: I’m starting to wonder whether or not I’m projecting or not. While all of the signs point toward former UTSA WR Zakhari Franklin being a perfect fit for the Ducks, coming to Eugene and following his former OC Will Stein into the future, I haven’t heard anything from Oregon sources that suggest that the team has been in contact. With the addition of Gary Bryant to the WR room, it’s understandable to think that Franklin would simply be one-too-many mouths to feed, so I see why the naysayers believe this commitment won’t happen. I am still open to the possibility, though, and not ready to say Franklin isn’t a target for the Ducks.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire