Remaining transfer targets and updated scholarship count for Oregon Ducks

Zachary Neel
·4 min read

The last few days have been filled with transfer portal activity for the Oregon Ducks, with Dan Lanning and his staff adding multiple players via the transfer portal and filling out their roster with the handful of remaining scholarships that they have at their disposal.

On Saturday, the Ducks added Colorado tight end Kaden Ludwick, a former Clackamas native, as well as former USC Trojans’ receiver Gary Bryant Jr. Then on Monday morning, former East Carolina offensive lineman Nishad Strother announced that he would be committing to the Ducks.

With all of the roster moves, the Ducks jumped up in the transfer portal rankings. However, where does all of the movement leave them when it comes to the scholarship count, and who are some players left in the transfer portal that the Ducks are reportedly targeting and looking to add? Let’s take a look:

Offensive Scholarship Count

Position

Senior

Junior

Sophomore

Freshman

QB (3)

Bo Nix

Ty Thompson (Rs.)

Austin Novosad

RB (5)

Bucky Irving
Noah Whittington

Jordan James

Dante Dowdell
Jayden Limar

WR (10)

Troy Franklin
Traeshon Holden
Kris Hutson
Tez Johnson
Josh Delgado (Rs.)

Gary Bryant Jr. (RS)

Kyler Kasper (Rs.)
Justius Lowe (Rs.)
Jurrion Dickey
Ashton Cozart

TE (4)

Terrance Ferguson
Patrick Herbert (Rs.)
Casey Kelly (Rs.)

Kenyon Sadiq

OL (16)

Junior Angilau (Rs.)
Steven Jones (Rs.)

Ajani Cornelius
Nishad Strother (RS)
Marcus Harper II
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Faaope Laloulu
George Silva

Josh Conerly Jr.
Dave Iuli

Bryce Boulton
Iapani Laloulu
Lipe Moala
Gernorris Wilson
Kawika Rogers (Rs.)
Michael Wooten (Rs.)

 

Defensive Scholarship Count

Position

Senior

Junior

Sophomore

Freshman

DL (11)

Brandon Dorlus
Popo Aumavae (Rs.)
Casey Rogers (Rs.)
Taki Taimani (Rs.)

Keyone Ware-Hudson (Rs.)

Ben Roberts

Johnny Bowens
My’Keil Gardner
Terrance Green
Tevita Pome’e
A’mauri Washington

EDGE (9)

Mase Funa

Jordan Burch
Jake Shipley

Jaeden Moore
Ashton Porter
Blake Purchase
Teitum Tuioti
Matayo Uiagalelei
Emar’rion Winston (Rs.)

LB (6)

Jamal Hill

Jeffrey Bassa
Jestin Jacobs (Rs.)
Connor Soelle (Rs.)

Devon Jackson (Rs.)
Jerry Mixon

CB (10)

Khyree Jackson

Trikweze Bridges (Rs.)
Dontae Manning

Jahlil Florence
Khamari Terrell

Daylen Austin
Solomon Davis
Collin Gill
Cole Martin
Rodrick Pleasant

S (7)

Bryan Addison (Rs.)
Steve Stephens (Rs.)
Evan Williams

Daymon David
Tysheem Johnson

Kodi DeCambra
Tyler Turner

P/K/LS (4)

Camden Lewis (K)

Andrew Boyle (Rs.)(K)

Luke Basso (LS)

Luke Dunne (P)

 

Total Scholarship Count

Offensive Scholarships: 38

Defensive/Special Teams Scholarships: 47

Total Scholarships: 85

Breaking Down the Numbers

If my math is correct, and I believe it is, then the Ducks are at their 85-man scholarship window. That does not, however, mean that they are done adding players via the transfer portal. There are still several months to go before scholarships need to be capped at 85, so there is a chance that Dan Lanning chooses to pick up another player or two and let them compete for a spot on the roster, while others currently in Eugene could end up being processed out. There is also a chance of medical retirement for some players, while others may decide to leave the program.

With all of that being said, here are a couple of potential remaining targets in the transfer portal for the Ducks to look at.

Colorado CB Nikko Reed

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes

2021: 6 Games | 7 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU

2022: 12 Games | 42 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT, 7 PBU

Analysis: The Ducks picked up a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to land former Colorado CB Nikko Reed on Monday morning. It makes since, with CB coach Demetrice Martin being his lead recruiter out of high school in Boulder, and the Ducks desiring at least one more body in the secondary to compete for minutes on the field. If Oregon adds anyone else to the roster, my money is on it being Nikko.

UTSA WR Zakhari Franklin

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

UTSA RoadRunners

46 Games | 262 catches, 3,348 yards, 37 TD

Best Seasons

2021: 13 Games | 81 catches, 1,027 yards, 12 TD

2022: 14 Games | 94 catches, 1,136 yards, 15 TD

Analysis: I’m starting to wonder whether or not I’m projecting or not. While all of the signs point toward former UTSA WR Zakhari Franklin being a perfect fit for the Ducks, coming to Eugene and following his former OC Will Stein into the future, I haven’t heard anything from Oregon sources that suggest that the team has been in contact. With the addition of Gary Bryant to the WR room, it’s understandable to think that Franklin would simply be one-too-many mouths to feed, so I see why the naysayers believe this commitment won’t happen. I am still open to the possibility, though, and not ready to say Franklin isn’t a target for the Ducks.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire