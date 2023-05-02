Remaining transfer portal needs, scholarship count for Oregon Ducks

Welcome to the Ducks Wire transfer portal hub.

Whether you’re looking for information about players to transfer out, players who have transferred in, or where Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks might look to add a few more players going forward before the 2023 season, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve got scholarship counts, an explainer on how many scholarships are available to be used, and how the team might use them going forward. We’ve got positions of need, potential positions that could be bolstered, and a handful of players who might fit the billing for the Ducks.

From the end of the 2022 season to now, a ton has happened via the transfer portal. A lot of players have left Eugene, and a lot of players have come to take their places.

The transfer portal window officially closed this weekend, so we’ve got a good chance to take a breath and assess where we are at following spring football. Here’s everything you need to know as an Oregon fan.

Who Left in the Offseason?

Offense (14)

Quarterback

Jay Butterfield (San Jose State Spartans)

Running Back

Byron Cardwell (California Golden Bears)

Sean Dollars (Nevada Wolfpack)

Seven McGee (Jackson State Tigers)

Aaron Smith (Uncommitted)

Wide Receiver

Dont’e Thornton (Tennessee Volunteers

Isaah Crocker (Uncommitted)

Caleb Chapman (Incarnate Word Cardinals)

Malachi Russell (Uncommitted)

Tight End

Moliki Matavao (UCLA Bruins)

Cam McCormick (Miami Hurricanes)

Offensive Line

Bram Walden (Arizona State Sun Devils)

Dawson Jaramillo (North Carolina State Wolfpack)

Cole Young (Uncommitted)

Defense (15)

Defensive Line

Keanu Williams (UCLA Bruins)

Bradyn Swinson (LSU Tigers)

Terrell Tilmon (Texas Tech)

Jaden Navarrette (Uncommitted)

Treven Ma’ae (Baylor Bears)

Sir Mells (Uncommitted)

Linebacker

Justin Flowe (Arizona Wildcats)

Keith Brown (Louisville Cardinal)

Jackson LaDuke (Nevada Wolfpack)

Jabril McNeill (Uncommitted)

Brandon Buckner (Middle Tennessee)

Defensive Back

Jalil Tucker (Uncommitted)

Avante Dickerson (Uncommitted)

Jonathan Flowe (Arizona Wildcats)

Trejon Williams (Uncommitted)

Who Joined in the Offseason?

Offense (5)

Wide Receiver

Traeshon Holden (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Tez Johnson (Troy Trojans)

Tight End

Casey Kelly (Ole Miss)

Offensive Line

Ajani Cornelius (Rhode Island Rams)

Junior Angilau (Texas Longhorns)

Defense (6)

Defensive Line

Jordan Burch (South Carolina Gamecocks

Linebacker

Jestin Jacobs (Iowa Hawkeyes)

Connor Soelle (Arizona State Sun Devils)

Defensive Back

Khyree Jackson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Evan Williams (Fresno State Bulldogs)

Tysheem Johnson (Ole Miss Rebels)

Offensive Scholarship Count

Position Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman QB (3) Bo Nix Ty Thompson (Rs.) Austin Novosad RB (5) Bucky Irving

Noah Whittington Jordan James Dante Dowdell

Jayden Limar WR (9) Troy Franklin

Traeshon Holden

Kris Hutson

Tez Johnson

Josh Delgado (Rs.) Kyler Kasper (Rs.)

Justius Lowe (Rs.)

Jurrion Dickey

Ashton Cozart TE (4) Terrance Ferguson

Patrick Herbert (Rs.)

Casey Kelly (Rs.) Kenyon Sadiq OL (15) Junior Angilau (Rs.)

Steven Jones (Rs.) Ajani Cornelius

Marcus Harper II

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Faaope Laloulu

George Silva Josh Conerly Jr.

Dave Iuli Bryce Boulton

Iapani Laloulu

Lipe Moala

Gernorris Wilson

Kawika Rogers (Rs.)

Michael Wooten (Rs.)

Defensive/Special Teams Scholarship Count

Position Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman DL (11) Brandon Dorlus

Popo Aumavae (Rs.)

Casey Rogers (Rs.)

Taki Taimani (Rs.) Keyone Ware-Hudson (Rs.) Ben Roberts Johnny Bowens

My’Keil Gardner

Terrance Green

Tevita Pome’e

A’mauri Washington EDGE (9) Mase Funa Jordan Burch

Jake Shipley Jaeden Moore

Ashton Porter

Blake Purchase

Teitum Tuioti

Matayo Uiagalelei

Emar’rion Winston (Rs.) LB (6) Jamal Hill Jeffrey Bassa

Jestin Jacobs (Rs.)

Connor Soelle (Rs.) Devon Jackson (Rs.)

Jerry Mixon CB (10) Khyree Jackson Trikweze Bridges (Rs.)

Dontae Manning Jahlil Florence

Khamari Terrell Daylen Austin

Solomon Davis

Collin Gill

Cole Martin

Rodrick Pleasant S (7) Bryan Addison (Rs.)

Steve Stephens (Rs.)

Evan Williams Daymon David

Tysheem Johnson Kodi DeCambra

Tyler Turner

P/K/LS (4) Camden Lewis (K) Andrew Boyle (Rs.)(K) Luke Dunne (P)

Available Scholarships

Offensive Scholarships Utilized: 36

Defensive Scholarships Utilized: 43

Special Teams Scholarships Utilized: 3

Total Scholarships Utilized: 82

Available Scholarships: 3

Remaining Needs for Oregon

Wide Receiver

With as talented as the Oregon WR room currently is, it isn’t as deep as it could be. You feel confident that your top-5 players are solid in Troy Franklin, Traeshon Holden, Kris Hutson, and Tez Johnson, but beyond that there are question marks.

The Ducks have already been openly in the market to land another transfer portal WR or two, so they also see it as a need.

Linebacker

Similar to the WR spot, the Ducks have some great talent at the top of the depth chart at LB, but there’s very little depth. I think taking one of the three open scholarships you have and bringing in a linebacker would be smart.

Offensive Line

The offensive line is not a need on the surface, but Dan Lanning and staff have always said that they’re open to adding talent if it becomes available, and we’ve seen them extend a couple of offers in the portal to linemen this spring. I’m not counting on another OL addition, but it also can’t be ruled out.

EDGE Rusher

Again, at the top I think the Ducks feel good at the EDGE, but they could stand to add another player if he becomes available. With Jordan Burch, Mase Funa, and Matayo Uiagalelei, you’ve got nice pieces. But another depth addition could be easily added if the scholarship is available.

Defensive Back

I wouldn’t have put defensive back on the list of needs if it weren’t for the news that came out showing Oregon was planning to host UAB defensive back Jaley Key on a visit this coming weekend. Key is one of the top available safeties in the portal, so that goes to show that Lanning and his staff are willing to add talented players if available.

Wide Receiver Options

Gary Bryant Jr. (USC)

Career Stats: 18 Games | 53 catches, 645 yards, 7 TD

Gary Bryant has been on a visit to Eugene already this spring, and the Ducks are currently the favorite to land him out of the transfer portal. He’s established a good relationship with QB Bo Nix and has had a great relationship with WR coach Junior Adams since his high school days.

Zakhari Franklin (UTSA)

Career Stats: 46 Games | 262 catches, 3,348 yards, 37 TD

Zakhari Franklin is one of the newest entrants — and top available players — in the transfer portal this spring. He definitely belongs in the category of elite available receivers, and has a long-standing relationship with Oregon OC Will Stein after playing under him for three seasons at UTSA — the best three seasons of his career.

Other Names to Know

Colorado WR Jordyn Tyson

Colorado WR Montana Lemonious-Craig

Ohio State WR Caleb Burton (Played for Will Stein at Lake Travis HS)

Florida WR Xavier Henderson

Linebacker Names to Know

There has not been a ton of buzz about Oregon reaching out to LBs in the portal this spring, so we are going to skip past the “options” like at the WR position and just make note of some names to know.

Names to Know

Illinois LB Shammond Cooper

Michigan State LB Itayvion Brown

Auburn LB Desmond Tisdol

Texas LB Derrick Brown

EDGE Names to Know

Much like at the LB position, there aren’t a ton of great options at the EDGE spot in the transfer portal. If the Ducks find someone available that they like, they will likely reach out. However, I don’t see many names that pop out to me. Here are some players to at least be aware of.

Names to Know

James Madison EDGE Isaac Ukwu

Colorado EDGE Taylor Upshaw

Offensive Line Options

This is another position where the Ducks don’t have a dire need, but based on an offer that they sent out to former Wyoming OL Emmanuel Pregnon — who since committed to USC — it’s clear they are open to the idea of adding another piece. Here are some of the top names available in the portal:

Names to Know

Colorado IOL Yusef Mugharbil

Florida IOL Ethan White

Houston OT Cam’Ron Johnson

Cornerback Options

Safety Jaylen Key (UAB)

Collegiate Stats: 24 Games | 78 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack, 3 INT

Again, as has been the case with every other position on defense outside of linebacker, there is not a dire need to fill, but an opportunity to improve if the option is there. According to 247Sports, Key is scheduled to take a visit to Oregon this coming weekend, so the Ducks are obviously interested in adding him. We will see how that visit goes.

Other Names to Know

Alabama CB Trequon Fegans

Indiano CB Trevell Mullen

Analysis and Predictions

A lot of information to process there. As stated above, the Ducks currently have three open scholarships to work with now that the transfer portal is closed, and they know what players are available to them. There is always a possibility that you will get a medical retirement, or a scholarship opening up for whatever other reason this offseason, but we will operate under the assumption that there are three to work with at the moment.

I think that at least one, and potentially two scholarships will go to the wide receiver room. Oregon fans should feel confident that Gary Bryant Jr. will commit to the Ducks in the coming weeks, and we will wait to hear more about Zakhari Franklin. There has been no news yet about the Ducks offering him, but it just makes too much sense, and I would personally be quite surprised if they did not try to land him.

With one scholarship left after those two potential additions, I think you have to find a linebacker. Unfortunately, there aren’t a ton of great linebackers available at least to the naked eye. Dan Lanning’s evaluation is, of course, far greater than my own, so if he sees someone he likes, then trust him.

There will be a couple more additions to the roster this summer, though. We just don’t know exactly where they will be, at the moment.

