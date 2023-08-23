Remaining top targets for Ohio State football in the 2024 recruiting class

As we all know, Ohio State Football scored a massive recruiting win on Tuesday evening as 5-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston verbally committed to the Buckeyes.

With the huge addition, it brings the 2024 Ohio State recruiting class to 22 total commits, 13 on offense, 8 on defense, and one specialist. There could be as many as four more players that eventually join the class, but that doesn’t mean that head coach Ryan Day is just looking at that number of remaining prospects.

Find out below which recruits that the Buckeyes are still actively going after and an update on their recruitment and when they might commit. (All recruiting rankings are via the 247Sports Composite Rankings.)

Offensive tackle Brandon Baker

Ohio State and Texas are the two top contenders for 5 ⭐️ and #1 OT in the country Brandon Baker, according to Steve Wiltfong. The Buckeyes look to have made a serious move here. Potentially guaranteeing him a starting spot? pic.twitter.com/BwwDUOgw1p — Recruits CFB (@recruits_cfb) August 18, 2023

Update

Baker took an official visit to Columbus on the weekend of June 9 and although he has yet to trim his list down, the Buckeyes are one of the perceived favorites. The nations top offensive tackle and No. 21 overall recruit has one official scheduled for the season, a trip to Nebraska in mid-September.

Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton

If your not recruiting him u ain’t recruiting ME. https://t.co/CIZq4EC1OY — Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) August 21, 2023

Update

Seaton has long been connected to Ohio State, and at one time the Buckeyes were viewed as his leader. They has cooled but OSU could turn the heat back up this fall. Seaton also has not announced a shortened up list of schools, but has scheduled visit this fall. The No. 1 interior lineman and 39th overall prospect is not currently going to officially visit Columbus, but that could change soon.

Safety Zaquan Patterson

BREAKING: 4-star DB Zaquan Patterson has set his commitment date for August 26. He'll choose between five schools: #Miami, #Auburn, #FloridaState, #OhioState and #Michigan. Where do you think Patterson will end up?https://t.co/Wmm40qAzTj pic.twitter.com/253u0YQ86Z — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) August 20, 2023

Update

Patterson has scheduled his commitment date for later this week, so we will know soon if the Buckeyes are the choice. He is the last big time safety recruit that is considering Ohio State. Patterson is ranked No. 3 at his position and 77th nationally.

Defensive end Booker Pickett Jr.

Update

Pickett Jr. included the Buckeyes in his final five schools released earlier this month. We all know about how big of an impact his uncle Ryan had on the Ohio State program. Pickett Jr. still hasn’t scheduled any official visits, but the No. 14 rated edge and 190th overall prospect should announce his visits soon.

Defensive end Marquise Lightfoot

Update

This one isn’t going to be easy, as it seems like Lightfoot is firmed committed to Miami. What the Hurricanes don’t have is another player from Illinois in his ear like the Buckeyes do, Justin Scott. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson is still recruiting Lightfoot, and if he does visit this fall, the flip watch intensifies for the No. 5 edge and 64th overall prospect.

Offensive tackle Guerby Lambert

"He is super high on academics in his decision, I think small campus size is something else that puts Notre Dame in good position."@SWiltfong247 discusses the latest on the recruitment process of 4⭐️ OT Guerby Lambert 🏈 WATCH📺: https://t.co/Oc1GB0D9bX pic.twitter.com/vEj2VAdWCK — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 9, 2023

Update

Like Lightfoot, the Buckeyes most likely are trailing in this recruitment. They did make Lambert’s top three, along with Notre Dame and Harvard. It seems like the Irish are the leaders here for the No. 2 tackle and 48th overall prospect.

Unknown portal prospect

Day says Josh Simmons probably will be the starting LT. — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) August 21, 2023

Why

Early in the transfer portal era, Ohio State was reluctant to go after players, but that all changed this past offseason. The Buckeyes took 9 transfers which included immediate contributors like defensive tackle Tywone Malone, offensive tackle Josh Simmons, safety Ja’Had Carter, and cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Day made the adjustment and it’s going to pay off this year and years to come.

