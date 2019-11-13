Remaining roads to the College Football Playoff

Abxxjt4okd2syfznogsx

The latest College Football Playoff ranking was released Tuesday night, with LSU leap-frogging Ohio State into the top spot. Clemson checked in at No. 3 and the most debated ranking annually, the fourth and final spot, went to Georgia.

There are 11 undefeated or one-loss teams from Power Five conferences still with hope of finding their way into the playoff. We take a look at the remaining roads for those 11 teams.

1. LSU (9-0)

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 12-17

Biggest regular-season hurdle: Texas A&M

Opponents remaining: Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M

In the marquee game of the season, the Tigers handled Alabama and now they have to make sure they don’t stumble as they head toward the SEC Championship game, likely against Georgia. Ole Miss and Arkansas shouldn’t pose too much of a problem for LSU but the Tigers will have their eyes on the matchup with Texas A&M in the regular-season finale. The Texas A&M game last season was an instant classic but the Tigers seem more prepared for that type of shootout than they were a year ago.

2. Ohio State (9-0)

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 17-10



Biggest regular-season hurdle: Penn State

Opponents remaining: Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan

The Buckeyes have looked outstanding so far but their biggest tests have yet to come. After Saturday's game at Rutgers, Ohio State will play host to Penn State in the Big Ten’s game of the year. The next weekend, OSU will travel to Ann Arbor for the annual rivalry with Michigan. Those are two of the most difficult remaining opponents of any team in playoff contention.

3. Clemson (10-0)

