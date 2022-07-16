Each remaining Pac-12 team’s desirability rating according to Sports Illustrated
The Pac-12 is set to change.
How will it change? We have no idea just yet, but some reports suggest that as many as a half-dozen teams could be headed to the Big 12. All of this started with the departure of USC and UCLA, which are headed to the Big Ten.
So, how desirable are the remaining Pac-12 programs?
That’s a great question. The truth is, nobody really knows what is going to happen. Will the Colorado Buffaloes be headed back to the Big 12 after all?
Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated dropped his desirability ratings for all 69 of the Power 5 schools, and let’s see where the Pac-12 programs landed on this list.
The ratings take into account academics, attendance, viewership, football and other sports.
67: OREGON STATE
64: WASHINGTON STATE
61: ARIZONA
57: COLORADO
45: CALIFORNIA
35: UTAH
30: ARIZONA STATE
22: OREGON
17: STANFORD
15: WASHINGTON
