These remaining NFL free agents would be good fits for Patriots roster

NFL free agency is well underway, and if we were making a list of the winners and losers so far, the New England Patriots would absolutely land in the losers column.

Unlike last year, the Patriots have made zero major additions to their roster. The only notable signings have been New England's own free agents coming back, including running back James White, safety Devin McCourty and special teams ace Matthew Slater.

In the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry identified the positions that Bill Belichick and his staff should focus on during the second and third stages of free agency.

"I would emphasize that people I have spoken to have emphasized to me that it's still relatively early and there's still talent out there," Perry explained. "But they clearly need talent. They added (cornerback) Terrance Mitchell, who was guaranteed $350,000. His spot on the roster, because of that figure, is far from guaranteed. To me, they still need a starting cornerback, a starting offensive tackle and I think an upgrade at wide receiver.

"Those would be the three spots I'd really be looking at. I know they are down a guard -- Michael Onwenu should be starting, but you're going to need another starter. That's a spot they should be interested in, but I would focus on the other three spots first."

Which players could the Patriots still pursue?

"There is talent out there. So whether it's Daryl Williams, an accomplished tackle from Buffalo. He's still on the market," Perry said. "Some other cornerbacks, whether it's Dante Jackson or Joe Haden or Patrick Peterson. I don't think they're necessarily thrilled about adding an old guy. Steven Nelson is a little bit younger and would be an OK fit.

"I don't think they're thrilled with the former, five-years-ago All-Pro names, but there are starting players out there still. They have the ability to sign those types of players because they still have an ability to clear salary cap space as well. You have to add some talent right now -- that part is clear."

If the Patriots aren't able to make enough upgrades in free agency, they might have to dip into the trade market. The upcoming NFL Draft also will be vitally important to New England's roster building for the 2022 campaign. The Patriots have seven picks to work with, including the No. 21 overall selection in the first round.

Also in this episode: Tom E. Curran talks with Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo about free agency winners and losers, Von Miller going to the Bills, Jonnu Smith and much more.