Remaining Lumberjacks bounced from Section 8AA individual final

May 24—ST. CLOUD — The Bemidji High School boys tennis team officially saw its season end on Thursday at the Section 8AA individual final.

Jack McNallan and JD Hasbargenlost to Buggalo's Sam Shaffer and Nolan Mahannah 7-5, 6-2 in the first round. BHS eighth grader Owen Lappinga fell 6-4, 6-0 in the opening round against St. Michael-Albertville's Brock Cornell.

Monticello's Ryan Schyma won the singles bracket in three sets over Sartells' Jack Michaud. Zach Bengtson was the runner-up. Alexandria's Owen Gilbertson and Cole Haabala won the doubles championship. Schaffer and Mahannah finished as the runner-ups, earning a state berth.