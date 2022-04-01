Remaining free agents on the market the Bills could target

The Buffalo Bills march toward the 2022 NFL draft now that the calendar has turned to April.

But don’t forget: Free agency kind of never ends.

Buffalo has very minimal salary cap space currently. However, general manager Brandon Beane has clearly shown in the past that he’s not afraid of making transactions to create more cap space in an effort to sign more pieces.

In the coming weeks, such a scenario could unfold and if it does, here are some names the Bills could target:

WR Julio Jones

Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 33

The Titans had the right idea: Trade a second-round pick for Jones, pair him with AJ Brown, it should be electric, right? Not quite.

Injuries held Jones to 10 games last season and he was released. But perhaps the Bills could roll the dice again that Jones could have a better, healthier year with him in 2022.

CB Joe Haden

Joe Haden #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers . (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Age: 32

The Bills evidently had some interest in Patrick Peterson, so a veteran cornerback could be on their radar. Regardless, Buffalo needs one based on numbers.

Haden can play in a zone defense like the Bills run. However, he might be a bit too expensive. Price could be a reason why the Pittsburgh Steelers signed a more cost-controlled player like Levi Wallace instead of re-signing Haden…

OL J.C. Tretter

Browns quarterback Nick Mullens (9) Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 31

Yes, Ryan Bates and Ike Boettger re-signed with the Bills. Buffalo still always love competition long their offensive line–and where they need it is where Tretter plays: In the middle.

Bates, Boettger and the recently-signed Rodger Saffold could battle for playing time at guard and Tretter could be a backup center option.

And now for the clear reason we mentioned Tretter: He’s a western New York native (Batavia).

WR Will Fuller

Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller (3) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 27

If the Bills are looking for further speed, Fuller fits the bill. Last year with the Dolphins, he only appeared in two games before breaking his hand. But Fuller would easily get better chances to shine elsewhere.

CB Kyle Fuller

Cornerback Kyle Fuller #23 of the Denver Broncos . (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Age: 30

Fuller might be a player a bit out of Buffalo’s price range. But maybe a deal can be struck between him and the Bills.

One thing connecting these two sides: the trade deadline. At last year’s, the Bills were reportedly interested. If that was true, Buffalo might make a call, at least.

OL Daryl Williams

Age: 29

Williams was released earlier this offseason due to salary cap constraints. If he doesn’t land elsewhere, Williams could be another versatile option that could battle for playing time.

CB Janoris Jenkins

Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20). (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Age: 33

After a rough start with the Titans last season, things smoothed out for Jenkins. He was still released in a salary cap move. Jenkins does, have zone defense experience.

CB Xavier Rhodes

Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 31

Rhodes has signed a few one-year contracts with the Colts and maybe could do one again with the Bills. He played a lot of man defense to start his career with the Minnesota Vikings (where he was a teammate of Stefon Diggs). Rhodes then ended up playing in more of a zone defense with in Indy the past two seasons, so he could fit in Buffalo.

CB AJ Bouye

A.J. Bouye #24. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Age: 30

Another salary cap casualty, Bouye was released by the Carolina Panthers. A strong zone corner, Pro Football Focus graded him a solid 66.8 mark in 2021. H

CB Steven Nelson

Steven Nelson #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Age: 29

Nelson reached some of his incentives in his one-year contract with the Eagles last year, but he could still be a player that won’t break the bank for Buffalo. The Bills were reportedly interested in Nelson last offseason.

CB Richard Sherman

Cornerback Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers . (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Age: 34

Sherman has had some recent off-field issues but he’s still very respected around the NFL. His best years are behind him, but Sherman has a relationship with the Bills–kind of. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane did appear on his podcast.

P Corey Bojorquez

Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez (9). (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Age: 25

Previously a Bill, Buffalo got better production out of Bojorquez as opposed to his replacement in Matt Haack. Bojorquez had some ups and downs himself in 2021 with the Green Bay Packers.

