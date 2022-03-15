Remaining free agent CB fits and potential targets for the Cardinals

The first day of NFL free agency concluded with the Cardinals opting to spend that time retaining their own free agents. Tight end Zach Ertz, running back James Conner, quarterback Colt McCoy and linebacker Dennis Gardeck will all remain in Arizona on multi-year contracts.

Still, the Cardinals have many needs to fill from outside the organization. With many top-tier free agents off the board, who can they target to fill arguably their largest positional need at cornerback?

Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore has been one of the NFL’s elite shutdown corners since signing a multi-year contract with the New England Patriots in 2016. He spent last season with the Carolina Panthers after being traded around midseason.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl this season but turns 32 near the start of the 2022 season. Gilmore is still playing at a high level and would be an excellent complement and mentor to the emerging young duo of Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson.

With Gilmore in the fold, Vance Joseph would have an aggressive, man-to-man corner to take pressure off his front seven. During the latter portion of the season, the Cards were only limited in their ability to send pressure due to instability in the secondary.

Reports have surfaced of interest between the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders in Gilmore’s services. The Cardinals will need to quickly make a competitive offer to emerge as a suitor for the Pro Bowl corner.

His projected annual market value is $14.1 million per year.

Darious Williams

Darious Williams has emerged as a standout corner for the division rival Los Angeles Rams. In 43 games with the team, he’s totaled 130 tackles and six interceptions.

Williams had four of those six interceptions in 2020, where he had his best season as a pro and began to develop into a star for the Rams. He played on a restricted free agent contract tender last season and did not have the same sort of season. He was still solid, and given the lack of experience at the position for the Cardinals, they’d be wise to take a look.

When it mattered most, however, Williams held up his end. In Super Bowl LVI, he only allowed three catches for 23 yards. With the Cardinals hoping to return to the playoffs, that sort of clutch playoff experience could be invaluable to a young cornerback room.

Rams Wire managing editor Cameron DaSilva broke down Williams’ status as a player, predicting he will net anywhere from $10-14 million per season.

His projected annual market value is $14.6 million per year.

Casey Hayward

Hayward enjoyed a nice season for the Las Vegas Raiders after being a consistent Pro Bowler for the Chargers. At 32 years old, he isn’t a long-term solution for the Cards but could provide some stability to the position.

Hayward signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Raiders late last offseason. He certainly outplayed his contract, as he only allowed one touchdown the entire season. His ability to play both the left and right outside cornerback positions would give Vance Joseph the flexibility to move Byron Murphy around the field, in both and slot and in blitz packages.

It’s safe to imagine Hayward will command much more than his one-year deal with the Raiders a year ago. Still, he should be in the Cardinals’ price range as they look to spend their limited funds wisely.

Rasul Douglas

Cardinals fans are certainly familiar with Rasul Douglas, as he (and A.J. Green) ended their undefeated season with a last-second interception of Kyler Murray against the Green Bay Packers.

Douglas, who had bounced around the league for a few seasons, had a breakout season with the Packers last season. In nine starts for the team, he had four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

He had one of the best seasons in the NFC at the cornerback positions after he was signed off the Cardinals practice squad. That means, at the very least, he has some familiarity with Vance Joseph’s scheme and could pick up right where he left off.

Bringing Douglas back to the desert would give the Cards a quality starter to pair with Byron Murphy, but it will be difficult to keep him away from the Packers.

His projected annual market value is $9.2 million per season.

Patrick Peterson

Peterson needs no introduction. He is one of the greatest Cardinals defensive players of all time and is only one year departed from the organization.

The Cardinals like the young duo they currently have with Murphy and Wilson. Peterson’s solid season with the Vikings last offseason could entice the front office to pick up the phone.

Peterson was frustrated with the organization for failing to communicate their intentions of letting him walk last offseason. It’s unclear if he would be open to returning to the Cardinals.

Steve Keim and the front office had interest in re-uniting with Haason Reddick before he signed with the Eagles. Could they do the same with Peterson?

