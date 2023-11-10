Remaining eligibility for every 2023 Georgia football senior

No senior class at the University of Georgia has won more national championships than the current senior class. The senior class’ final home game will be on Nov. 11 against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Following the 2023 college football season, a number of Georgia football players will have decisions to make. Juniors, like star tight end Brock Bowers, are eligible to enter the NFL draft or return.

We are only considering players that are listed as seniors on the Georgia football roster, so this list does not include players like quarterback Carson Beck and center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. Both Beck and Van Pran-Granger have been with the Georgia football program for four seasons and could elect to enter the NFL draft or to return for another season.

The 2020 college football season did not count against anybody’s eligibility, so that’s why so many players have remaining eligibility despite being seniors. Not every player with remaining eligibility will stay or have the option to stay. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class with 27 prospects, so Georgia will have to create scholarship room for the incoming recruits.

What Georgia football players are listed as seniors and could they have an option to return?

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Class: Senior

Position: Wide receiver

Remaining eligibility: Rosemy-Jacksaint has another year of eligibility remaining as he joined Georgia football during the 2020 season.

Class: Senior

Position: Running back

Remaining eligibility: Milton has another year of eligibility remaining as he joined Georgia football during the 2020 season.

Class: Senior

Position: Safety

Remaining eligibility: Jackson has another year of eligibility remaining because he redshirted during the 2019 season and played in 2020.

Class: Senior

Position: Defensive back

Remaining eligibility: Smith may have another year of eligibility remaining because he appeared in just one game during the 2021 season while he was recovering from an injury. Smith began playing college football with West Virginia in 2019. The COVID-19 season does not count against his eligibility.

Class: Senior

Position: Running back

Remaining eligibility: Edwards has another year of eligibility remaining as he joined Georgia football during the 2020 season.

William Mote

Class: Senior

Position: Long snapper

Remaining eligibility: Mote has another year of eligibility remaining because he redshirted during the 2019 season and played in 2020.

Class: Senior

Position: Offensive line

Remaining eligibility: Truss may have another year of eligibility remaining because he only played in three games during the 2019 season, which means he could redshirt. Truss also played in 2020.

Class: Senior

Position: Defensive line

Remaining eligibility: Stackhouse has another year of eligibility remaining as he joined Georgia football during the 2020 season.

Tramel Walthour

Class: Senior

Position: Defensive line

Remaining eligibility: None. This is it for Tramel Walthour. Walthour joined Georgia football during the 2019 season after a season at Hutchinson Community College.

Zion Logue

Class: Senior

Position: Defensive line

Remaining eligibility: Logue may have another year of eligibility remaining because he only played in two games during the 2019 season, which means he could redshirt. Logue also played in 2020, which did not count against anyone’s eligibility.

Warren Brinson

Class: Senior

Position: Defensive line

Remaining eligibility: Brinson has another year of eligibility remaining as he joined Georgia football during the 2020 season.

Additional seniors

Wide receiver George Vining

Defensive back Joseph Daniels (graduate)

Running back Sevaughn Clark

Tight end Drew Sheehan

Evaluating NFL draft odds of Georgia seniors

