With six games left for all eight teams alive in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, it looks likely to be a four-horse battle for three automatic places in Qatar 2022.

The United States men’s national team is joined by Mexico, Canada, and Panama in a muddled top half of the Octagonal, while Costa Rica, Jamaica, and El Salvador have to hit hot streaks, while Honduras requires a miracle run with wins accompanied by unexpected struggles from the nations above them.

Looking at the remaining fixtures, Mexico has the cleanest path to the World Cup with just two top-four rivals left and both at home.

Canada socked Mexico in the face in a frozen 2-1 win in Edmonton to go atop the table, a point ahead of the U.S., leaving El Tri and Panama two points back of first.

Remaining CONCACAF World Cup qualifying opponents

points in parenthesis

Canada (16) : at HON, vs USA, at SLV | at CRC, vs JAM, at PAN

USMNT (15): vs SLV, at CAN, vs HON | at MEX, vs PAN, at CRC

Mexico (14): at JAM, vs CRC, vs PAN | vs USA, at HON, vs SLV

Panama (14): at CRC, vs JAM, at MEX | vs HON, at USA, vs CAN

Costa Rica (9): vs PAN, at MEX, at JAM | vs CAN, at SLV, vs USA

Jamaica (7): vs MEX, at PAN, vs CRC | vs SLV, at CAN, vs HON

El Salvador (6): at USA, at HON, vs CAN | at JAM, vs CRC, at MEX

Honduras (3): vs CAN, vs SLV, at USA | at PAN, vs MEX, at JAM

