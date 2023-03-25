Remaining Bills free agents still on the open market

The Buffalo Bills and rest of the NFL are well into the free agency period. However, the market remains open and several players that were on Buffalo’s roster in 2022 are still available to sign.

Here’s a full list of Bills players that currently remain free agents:

OL Rodger Saffold

DT Jordan Phillips

DE Shaq Lawson

RB Taiwan Jones

OL Greg Van Roten

WR Jake Kumerow

S Dean Marlowe

OL Bobby Hart

LB A.J. Klein

OL Justin Murray

Players who re-signed with Bills

Players who have signed with other teams

LB Tremaine Edmunds (Bears)

QB Case Keenum (Texans)

WR Jamison Crowder (Giants)

RB Devin Singletary (Texans)

S Jaquan Johnson (Raiders)

TE Tommy Sweeney (Giants)

