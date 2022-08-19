Remaining 2023 Texas A&M recruiting targets rise in new Rivals rankings

Texas A&M’s 2023 recruiting class is still in the process of reeling in their remaining priority targets and with the 2022 college football season less than a week away, some of the top uncommitted prospects are gearing up to make their final official visits.

This week, Rivals, one of the leading recruiting sites in the country, released their brand new rankings for a handful of blue chips in the 2023 class, which included five of Texas A&M’s priority targets receiving 5-Star designations and an increase in their overall ranking. Starting off, The Aggies are still in need of a Quarterback to add to the class, and after losing out on prospects such as Eli Holstein (Alabama commit) and Austin Novosad (Baylor commit) their sights are set on flipping 5-Star phenom, Malachi Nelson.

Other targets such as Offensive lineman TJ Shanahan, Defensive tackle David Hicks Jr., Wide receiver Hykeem Williams, and Cornerback Javien Toviano all received 5-Star designations and rose in the Rivals Top 250 player list.

Now, here are the five listed players who saw their recruiting value rise this week, knowing that the Aggies are paying full attention to their increased stock, and what it would mean to land these prized prospects.

5-Star Quarterback and current USC commit Malachi Nelson is ranked 6th in Rivals Top 250 players.

5-Star Offensive lineman TJ Shanahan is ranked 10th in Rivals Top 250 players.

Five-Star Defensive lineman David "DJ" Hicks, is ranked 13th in Rivals Top 230 players.

5-Star Wide receiver Hykeem Williams, is ranked 16th in Rivals Top 250 players.

5-Star Cornerback Javien Toviano is ranked 20th in Rivals Top 250 players.

