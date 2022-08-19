Remaining 2023 Texas A&M recruiting targets rise in new Rivals rankings

Texas A&M’s 2023 recruiting class is still in the process of reeling in their remaining priority targets and with the 2022 college football season less than a week away, some of the top uncommitted prospects are gearing up to make their final official visits.

This week, Rivals, one of the leading recruiting sites in the country, released their brand new rankings for a handful of blue chips in the 2023 class, which included five of Texas A&M’s priority targets receiving 5-Star designations and an increase in their overall ranking. Starting off, The Aggies are still in need of a Quarterback to add to the class, and after losing out on prospects such as Eli Holstein (Alabama commit) and Austin Novosad (Baylor commit) their sights are set on flipping 5-Star phenom, Malachi Nelson.

Other targets such as Offensive lineman TJ Shanahan, Defensive tackle David Hicks Jr., Wide receiver Hykeem Williams, and Cornerback Javien Toviano all received 5-Star designations and rose in the Rivals Top 250 player list.

Now, here are the five listed players who saw their recruiting value rise this week, knowing that the Aggies are paying full attention to their increased stock, and what it would mean to land these prized prospects.

5-Star Quarterback and current USC commit Malachi Nelson is ranked 6th in Rivals Top 250 players.

FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN At No. 6 is USC (@USC_Rivals) QB commit Malachi Nelson @MalachiNelson9 “He’s arguably the most-skilled quarterback in the class” — @adamgorney See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/Iq3yq9M9n2 pic.twitter.com/KeO9Qpp5Yt — Rivals (@Rivals) August 15, 2022

5-Star Offensive lineman TJ Shanahan is ranked 10th in Rivals Top 250 players.

FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN At No. 10 is Texas OL TJ Shanahan @TShanahan66 Georgia, Texas Tech, LSU, Texas A&M and several others are vying for his commitment. See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/Iq3yq9M9n2 pic.twitter.com/uzQoXWTVi2 — Rivals (@Rivals) August 15, 2022

Five-Star Defensive lineman David "DJ" Hicks, is ranked 13th in Rivals Top 230 players.

FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN At. No. 13 is Texas DE David “DJ” Hicks @DJ2g23 LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Miami and several others are in the mix for his commitment. See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/Iq3yq9uyvu pic.twitter.com/fiziiNnxf8 — Rivals (@Rivals) August 15, 2022

5-Star Wide receiver Hykeem Williams, is ranked 16th in Rivals Top 250 players.

FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN At No. 16 is Florida WR Hykeem Williams @tha_boikeem Pitt, Florida State, Alabama, Miami, Georgia, and Texas A&M are vying to land his commitment. See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/Iq3yq9uyvu pic.twitter.com/wT47699na7 — Rivals (@Rivals) August 15, 2022

5-Star Cornerback Javien Toviano is ranked 20th in Rivals Top 250 players.

FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN At No. 20 is Texas DB Javien Toviano @j_toviano8 Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan and several others are vying for this commitment. See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/Hh70161bv9 pic.twitter.com/wPBN05eo4d — Rivals (@Rivals) August 15, 2022

