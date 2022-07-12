Remaining 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes recruiting targets

With the commitment from three-star defensive back Kahlil Tate, Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class is now up to 17 pledges overall. Tate joined fellow defensive back commits John Nestor and Zach Lutmer in the Hawkeyes’ 2023 class.

Rivals ranks Tate as the nation’s No. 31 safety and the No. 8 prospect from Illinois. Meanwhile, On3 ranks Tate as the No. 69 safety and the No. 13 player from Illinois.

247Sports lists Tate as the country’s No. 69 athlete and the No. 12 recruit from Illinois. Lastly, ESPN ranks Tate as the No. 71 cornerback and the No. 14 player from Illinois.

According to Rivals, Iowa now has the nation’s No. 15 class in its 2023 team rankings. Meanwhile, 247Sports ranks Iowa’s class No. 19 nationally, On3 rates it as the country’s No. 21 class and ESPN lists the Hawkeyes’ haul as No. 24 currently.

Who else might be joining Iowa’s class before it’s all said and done? Let’s take a look below at some of the Hawkeyes’ key remaining targets.

WR Bryson Vowell - Anderson County (Clinton, Tenn.)

247Sports composite rating: Three-star wide receiver / No. 983 player nationally / No. 137 WR / No. 30 player from Tenn.

Story continues

Rivals ranking: Three-star wide receiver

The lowdown: Iowa has missed on its other wide receiver targets in this class as legacy recruit Kyler Kasper chose Oregon, Joshua Manning wound up at Kansas State, Kai Black committed to Iowa State and Jaron Tibbs recently committed to Purdue over Iowa.

All of this means landing a commitment from three-star wide receiver Bryson Vowell out of Anderson County High School in Clinton, Tenn., takes on added importance. Iowa offered on May 3 and is the perceived leader for the 6-foot-4, 185 pound wide receiver.

In fact, HawkeyeInsider‘s Sean Bock has a crystal ball prediction in for Vowell to Iowa. The Hawkeyes are contending with offers from Arkansas State, Memphis, Murray State and UT Martin.

DE/EDGE Jordan Allen - Olathe South (Olathe, Kan.)

Happy 4th… here’s my top 4!! pic.twitter.com/U2aJ0G8QmM — Jordan Allen (@Jordanallen2005) July 4, 2022

247Sports composite ranking: Three-star EDGE / No. 894 player nationally / No. 76 EDGE / No. 8 player from Kan.

Rivals ranking: Three-star DE / No. 46 weak side DE / No. 6 player from Kan.

On3 ranking: Three-star EDGE / No. 63 EDGE / No. 7 player from Kan.

The lowdown: Iowa offered Jordan Allen on April 16 and he took part in Iowa’s big recruiting weekend on June 24. Recently, Allen trimmed his list to four and the Hawkeyes made the cut. Allen is choosing between Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State and Missouri.

DL/DE Kendrick Gilbert - Cathedral (Indianapolis, Ind.)

247Sports composite ranking: Four-star DL / No. 301 player nationally / No. 44 DL / No. 4 player from Ind.

Rivals ranking: Four-star DE / No. 181 player nationally / No. 17 strong side DE / No. 2 player from Ind.

On3 ranking: Four-star DL / No. 251 player nationally / No. 32 DL / No. 3 player from Ind.

The lowdown: Iowa represented Kendrick Gilbert’s first offer on March 29, 2021, and now the Hawkeyes are in his final four schools. The 6-foot-5, 270 pound defensive lineman is choosing between Iowa, Kentucky, LSU and Purdue.

LB Asa Newsom - Waverly-Shell Rock (Waverly, Iowa)

247Sports composite ranking: Three-star ATH / No. 546 player nationally / No. 41 ATH / No. 5 player from Iowa

Rivals ranking: Three-star outside LB / No. 33 outside LB / No. 12 player from Iowa

On3 ranking: Four-star LB / No. 240 player nationally / No. 21 LB / No. 4 player from Iowa

The lowdown: Asa Newsom is choosing between Iowa, Minnesota and Stanford. The 6-foot-4, 205 pound linebacker picked up his offer from the Hawkeyes on June 27, 2021, and he was in Iowa City several short weeks ago for Iowa’s big recruiting weekend to end June.

CB Caden Jenkins - Lewisville (Texas)

Rivals ranking: Three-star CB / No. 56 CB / No. 85 player from Texas

On3 ranking: Three-star CB / No. 74 CB / No. 144 player from Texas

The lowdown: Iowa offered on Feb. 4 and Caden Jenkins announced on July 4 that the Hawkeyes were in his top five schools along with Arkansas, Baylor, Oregon State and SMU. The 6-foot-1, 165 pound cornerback is out of Lewisville High School in Texas.

S Cameren Jenkins - Lewisville (Texas)

Rivals ranking: Three-star S

On3 ranking: Three-star S / No. 78 S / No. 173 player from Texas

The lowdown: The twin brother of aforementioned, Caden Jenkins, Cameren Jenkins was also offered on Feb. 4. He also announced his top five schools on July 4 which included Iowa along with Grambling State, Oregon State, SMU and UTSA.

[listicle id=6109]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1