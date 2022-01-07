When the remaining 2022 targets for Texas will announce their commitment

Steve Sarkisian and his staff have to be pleased with their first full recruiting class at Texas.

The Longhorns currently hold the No. 5 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle, according to 247Sports. It’s ranked ahead of programs such as Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan and Penn State.

Five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks headlines the class on the offensive side, while four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks holds that honor on the defensive side.

There are still a few targets left on their board for the 2022 cycle who plan to announce their commitments soon. While offensive lineman Earnest Greene appears to be a lock to Georgia at this point, Texas is still in decent position with Devon Campbell and Larry Turner-Gooden. It’s anybody’s guess as to where Jacoby Mathews will end up.

Two of Texas’ targets will announce this month, while the others will wait until February. Here are the commitment dates for the remaining targets on their board:

Five-star OL Devon Campbell

Commitment Date: Feb. 3

Four-star S Jacoby Mathews

Ponchatoula (LA) Under Armour All-American Jacoby Mathews (@iamjacobym) will announce his choice in February and is keeping a close eye on Texas A&M, Florida, Alabama, LSU, and Texas pic.twitter.com/xdnGocah1x — Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) December 30, 2021

Commitment Date: Feb. 2

Four-star S Larry Turner-Gooden

Four star safety Larry Turner-Gooden touched down in San Antonio today. He will make his college decision on Saturday announcing at the @AABonNBC. Texas, Colorado, USC, Maryland and Penn State are the final five. pic.twitter.com/vVJMn8MwRv — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) January 6, 2022

Commitment Date: Jan. 8

Four-star OL Earnest Greene

Alabama? Georgia? Ohio State? Texas? Elite OL prospect Earnest Greene III previews his All-American Bowl decision: https://t.co/OIUVibZrM6 pic.twitter.com/DhlGetr9Hh — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) January 6, 2022

Commitment Date: Jan. 8

