Remainder of Alabama’s No. 1 recruiting class set to arrive on campus this weekend

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide hauled in the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle and it was also one of the most impressive classes of the Saban era.

Most of the historic class arrived in Tuscaloosa prior to the spring semester and was able to compete in spring practice and the annual A-Day game. However, there are a few guys that chose to delay their enrollment at Alabama and are now set to arrive over the next few days.

Also joining the team this weekend is the handful of recent transfer portal additions. Below is the list of players that are set to join the Tide soon!

KEON KEELEY: 5-STAR EDGE

Keon Keeley may have more upside than anyone else in Alabama’s class. The five-star outside linebacker has the potential to make a Will Anderson Jr.-type impact for the Crimson Tide and despite Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell returning, Keeley could find his way on the field early for Alabama this fall.

YHONZAE PIERRE: 5-STAR EDGE

Like Keeley, Yhonzae Pierre has a chance to be a special pass rusher on the edge for the Alabama defense. Pierre is still growing into his length and will likely need a redshirt year to put some weight on before he is ready to make an impact in the SEC.

RICHARD YOUNG: 4-STAR RUNNING BACK

Richard Young is one of the more talented backs in the class of 2023 and will join fellow freshman phenom Justice Haynes in a loaded Alabama backfield. Young is talented enough to make his way into the rotation this fall and it will be interesting to see how the Tide use him this fall.

CONOR TALTY: 3-STAR KICKER

Conor Talty will arrive in Tuscaloosa as one of the premier kickers of his class. With Will Reichard returning for one last ride with the Tide, Talty will have the opportunity to learn from the best to ever do it for Alabama. When it’s his time to take over, Talty will be more than ready.

TRANSFERS

