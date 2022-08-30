Reloaded at WR, Dolphins have no room for Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden

The Dolphins have completely revamped and improved at wide receiver.

And so there's simply no room for Preston Williams or Lynn Bowden.

One day after letting go another NFL-caliber wide receiver, Mohamed Sanu, Miami will move on from both Williams and Bowden.

The only receiver likely to return from last year's group: Jaylen Waddle.

Consider that Miami has added star Tyreek Hill, underrated Cedrick Wilson, promising rookie Erik Ezukanma and reliable Trent Sherfield, who is also a key special teams contributor.

And recall that this offseason, Miami traded DeVante Parker to New England and did not re-sign Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins or Isaiah Ford.

The Dolphins' receivers room is faster and a better fit for a new scheme. This is a huge plus for starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel.

General manager Chris Grier has provided a massive upgrade to Miami's offense, including Hill, Wilson, left tackle Terron Armstead, center Connor Williams and running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert.

Williams really flashed as an undrafted rookie in 2019, but his confidence and ability to stay healthy waned.

May 17, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams (18) stretches prior to OTA practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami could not find a trade partner for he or Bowden, who is speedy and creative with the ball in his hands. Miami traded a fourth-round pick to the Raiders and a sixth-round pick in 2020, before he even played a game for Las Vegas.

Miami Dolphins receiver Lynn Bowden attempts a one -handed catch during training camp. ]Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports]

Among Miami's other reported cuts on the day Miami must get down to 53 players: Solomon Kindley, Porter Gustin, Verone McKinley and Brennan Scarlett.

Joe Schad is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami Dolphins letting Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden go on cut day