Reliving the Manti Te'o saga, Texas/LSU/Michigan QB battles, funeral brawls & the Dr. Pepper curse?

Dan Wetzel
·Columnist
·1 min read

Dan Wetzel is joined by SI's Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger to rehash the story of Manti Te'o and Lennay Kekua nearly one decade after the bizarre college football story elevated the Notre Dame linebacker into the national conversation. On the heels of Netflix's documentary Untold, the guys discuss how the media should have handled the reporting differently, what it was like covering Te'o at the time and the sympathy they have for him now.

In the second half of the show, Dan, Pat & Ross analyze the QB battles at Texas, Michigan & LSU, discuss some gross-out comments from Nebraska's Scott Frost and speed through some other miscellaneous stories like the butter cow proposal in Iowa and the California funeral that turned into a 20-person family brawl.

0:20 The Manti Te'o story: Ten years later

33:15 Texas, Michigan & LSU QB battles

40:15 Nebraska & Scott Frost

41:40 Corrections to previous podcast episodes

44:20 Bryce Young joins Dr. Pepper's Fansville

46:40 Oklahoma's fake championship trophy

51:20 Man proposes in front of Iowa state fair's butter cow

53:30 Family erupts into 20-person fight a mother's funeral

