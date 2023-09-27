Reliving South Carolina's upset of Tennessee from Shane Beamer to a commit who rushed field in socks

COLUMBIA — When South Carolina football upset then-No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2022, three-star defensive back Judge Collier was in the stands on his official recruiting visit.

Collier remembers wearing an expensive pair of shoes, Air Jordan 4 University Blues, but he wasn't missing the field storming for anything. He left the sneakers with his mom in the stands, jumping the hedges in socks alongside future teammate Desmond Umeozulu. Collier committed to the Gamecocks in June 2022 and remembers feeling certain in his decision after experiencing the atmosphere that night.

"The environment was insane," Collier said with a grin. "I think when Juice (Wells) went up on that one play, I was like yeah, we definitely got this. We knew we were going to rush the field so everybody was crowding the bushes and I was just like, this is where I want to be for the next four years."

South Carolina (2-2, 1-1 SEC) will look to recapture that magic when it faces No. 19 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network), this time in front of a revenge-hungry crowd at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. Here are the biggest lessons the Gamecocks' can take from last year's season-defining victory:

Keeping the offense simple

South Carolina entered the 2022 Tennessee game coming off of one of its worst offensive showings of the season at Florida. The offense didn't score a single point, with the Gamecocks' only touchdown in the 38-6 loss coming from a trick pass thrown by punter Kai Kroeger. The team cut down its playbook to a handful of effective plays before facing the Vols and ran them over and over to near-constant success.

"The perception that we completely threw the playbook out and just ran five plays to simplify things is not accurate, but did we streamline things that week? Yes," coach Shane Beamer said. "In the third quarter I think two third-and-longs we threw the ball at Juice literally the same way. The last touchdown in that game that Jalen Brooks scored on a little crossing route ... was literally the exact same play that we ran against Georgia on a fourth down at about the same field location."

Spencer Rattler had a breakout performance as a result, recording a career-high 438 passing yards and six touchdowns. He carried that dominance into 2023, ranking No. 2 in completion percentage, No. 3 in passing yards and No. 5 in yards per attempt among SEC quarterbacks. He has repeatedly attributed his improvement to new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains' system, which bodes well for his production Saturday.

Prioritizing mental, physical preparation

In his speech during a team meeting Tuesday, Beamer stressed the importance of quality practices leading up to the Tennessee game. He said his message last year was that the Gamecocks were better than they looked against Florida, and he felt the team's intensity in wanting to prove that to the national public.

"Essentially it was all about competition and prepare the right away and let's go compete," Beamer said. "It's not as simple as just turning it on Saturday morning ... The other thing was making sure our guys understood that our mindset, the way that we were going to coach that game and play that game was all about attacking. You're not going to beat (Tennessee) ever just being tentative and passive."

Rattler said he felt some sloppiness from the offense during Tuesday's practice but said he doesn't have any concerns as Tuesday is usually the team's opportunity to get mistakes out of the way.

"Beamer hit it spot on in our team meeting. We have to have another elite week of practice," Rattler said. "We've been practicing well the whole season but didn't have our best day offensively today. It was kinda sloppy in some periods, a lot of good stuff in some periods. Tuesday is the day you clean everything up, put in some new stuff and just roll with it."

Trusting in the playmakers

Former offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield came under intense fire from fans last season as the Gamecocks' stars struggled to get involved. Tight end Jaheim Bell, who later transferred to Florida State, received zero touches in the team's Week 9 loss to Missouri, and former star receiver Josh Vann only had one game of 40-plus receiving yards prior to the Tennessee game.

Against the Vols, Vann had a season-high 78 yards and two touchdowns, and Bell added two receiving touchdowns to his team-high 82 rushing yards. Beamer said his biggest takeaway from that game was to trust the talent on the roster and give his best guys the the best chance to make plays.

"It's not always about schemes but getting really good players and just getting them to play really well and that's what we did in that game last year," Beamer said. "The catches that our guys made, the plays defensively basically playing man coverage the whole night ... When your number is called, it's about making plays, and that was a great reminder for everybody that night."

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football vs Tennessee: Shane Beamer's lessons learned