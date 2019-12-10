Reliving Ryan Newman's first NASCAR Cup Series victory

Ryan Newman grew up in open-wheel country, races stock cars and got his first NASCAR Cup Series win in the land of modifieds — Loudon, New Hampshire.

The win came during Newman‘s rookie season in 2002, and his numbers for a newcomer were incredible. He achieved that win, 14 top fives and 22 top 10s driving for Roger Penske.

He also won six poles during that season, earning the nickname “Rocket Man” in the process. Newman’s first pole win came the year before at the Coca-Cola 600 when he drove seven races for Team Penske.

In this full race replay, relive Newman‘s first NASCAR Cup Series win where he held off stars like Kurt Busch and Tony Stewart to take home the New Hampshire 300 trophy. Oh, and by the way, the “Rocket Man” started on the pole for this race.