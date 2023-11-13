Reliving Louisville basketball's top Madison Square Garden moments ahead of Empire Classic

Louisville men's basketball couldn't be further from where it was the last time it took the court at Madison Square Garden.

The Cardinals are returning to the hoops mecca in New York City for the Empire Classic, a four-team tournament featuring No. 5 UConn, No. 18 Texas and cross-state rival Indiana. They'll tip off against the Longhorns at 3:30 p.m. Sunday (ESPN) in search of what would be the biggest win of the Kenny Payne era.

But victories of any magnitude have been hard to come by since Payne took over the reins of his alma mater.

In Year 2 of his rebuild, U of L is trying to pull itself up from rock bottom after enduring the worst season in modern program history — a far cry from entering Madison Square Garden for the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 10, 2019, as the No. 1 team in the country under former coach Chris Mack.

That moment doesn't crack our list of Louisville's top five MSG moments, however, because unranked Texas Tech dealt the Cards their first loss in dominant fashion, 70-57.

Here's a look back at happier times in the Big Apple, presented in chronological order:

March 24, 1956: Louisville beats Dayton to win NIT

On the front page of the March 25, 1956, edition of The Courier Journal, reporter Johnny Carrico called Louisville's victory in the National Invitation Tournament championship game "the biggest athletic prize in the school's history."

To get there, coach Peck Hickman and the Cards had to beat Duquesne, 84-72, Saint Joseph's, 89-79, and tournament favorite Dayton for a third time during the 1955-56 season.

Behind 27 points and 19 rebounds from Charlie Tyra, who was crowned the NIT's Most Valuable Player, U of L upset the Flyers, 93-80, in front of 15,763 at Madison Square Garden to claim what was at that point college basketball's most prestigious trophy.

Bill Darragh also deserves a mention. Hickman asked the 6-foot-5 forward to defend Dayton big man Jim Palmer after he went for 21 points on 9-for-10 shooting during the first half. Darragh obliged and held Palmer scoreless on three shot attempts after the break.

Tyra, the first All-American in program history, eventually found his way back to the Big Apple as a professional player. The Detroit Pistons selected the 6-8 Louisville native second overall in the 1957 NBA Draft but, weeks earlier, had traded the pick to the New York Knicks.

U of L has appeared in the NIT 10 times since winning it all in 1956. It reached the semifinal round in 1985 and 2006.

Dec. 30, 1971: Denny Crum era begins with Holiday Festival championship amid national anthem controversy

Denny Crum, the new University of Louisville head basketball coach, was greeted as he arrived in Louisville on April 19, 1971.

The late Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum's first of 30 seasons at Louisville began with a one-point loss at Florida ushering in a superstition that made national headlines.

The Cards were on the court when "The Star-Spangled Banner" played before the season opener. After coming up on the wrong end of the scoreboard that night, they decided to begin waiting to take the floor until after the national anthem — and proceeded to go on a six-game winning streak.

The last of those victories, 126-80 over Saint Peter's, set up a date with Fordham at Madison Square Garden in the Holiday Festival championship, before which the team had to answer for its pregame routine of staying in the locker room and saying the Lord's Prayer while the song played.

"We have nothing against the national anthem, nothing against the flag," senior guard Jim Price said at the time. "It's just what we do; and we'd like for people to respect our feelings. We don't want to cause any trouble."

At the urging of the in-season tournament's sponsor, U of L broke superstition for the title game; although Crum did so reluctantly.

"We'll show up if that's what they want," the coach said during a pregame news conference, according to a report from The New York Times. "But it's not what we want."

It didn't matter. After the Cards beat the Rams, 96-82, behind a 28-point double-double from senior forward Ron Thomas and 25 points from Price, Louisville Times sports director Lou Younkin wrote: "Fordham probably wishes (U of L) would have changed its routine completely — show up for the national anthem and not the game."

March 14, 2009: Louisville notches its first Big East Tournament title on run to Elite Eight

U of L's Earl Clark soars for a late dunk against Syracuse during the Big East Tournament in March 2009 at Madison Square Garden.

No. 5 Louisville's second-half comeback to beat No. 18 Syracuse, 76-66, and win its first Big East Tournament championship wasn't the most memorable game played at Madison Square Garden that weekend. It was the Orange's six-overtime victory against No. 3 UConn, 127-117, in the quarterfinal round.

One could have made the argument that Jim Boeheim's team simply ran out of gas after the instant classic; but that wouldn't have taken away from the sense of accomplishment Rick Pitino felt after the Cards won the Big East's regular-season and tournament titles during a year in which the conference had four top-10 teams competing for a championship in New York City.

"These guys have bought into total team," Pitino said. "We did it in the toughest year in the history of the Big East to sweep both. I'm gushing with pride."

U of L trailed Syracuse at halftime, 38-30, after shooting 38.7% from the field during the opening 20 minutes. It responded with a 13-3 run out of the locker room, using defense to create offense, and by holding the Orange to a 36.7% field-goal percentage (0 for 8 from 3-point range) during the second stanza.

"If we got a little tired, we got a little tired," Boeheim said. "Louisville played better than us in the second half. That's it."

Earl Clark, who posted a 13-point double-double, and Terrence Williams, who chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds, were named to the all-tournament team. Leaving New York on a 10-game winning streak, the Cards at 28-5 earned the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness but fell to No. 2-seeded Michigan State, 64-52, one victory shy of the Final Four.

March 10, 2012: Louisville beats Cincinnati with defense, wins Big East Tournament en route to Final Four

U of L coach Rick Pitino is embraced by players Russ Smith, left, and Mike Marra after they defeated Cincinnati to win the Big East championship at Madison Square Garden in March 2012.

Seventh-seeded Louisville and fourth-seeded Cincinnati both knocked off two ranked opponents before squaring off for the Big East Tournament championship.

Pitino said, "We knew it was going to take defense" to defeat his former assistant, Mick Cronin, and the Bearcats. But even he was a bit taken aback by a 50-44 final score in the Cards' favor, which set a conference record for fewest points scored with a tournament title on the line.

"We have a very unusual group," the Hall of Fame coach said. "It's a throwback."

He later added, "Our strategy was very simple, we were going to show zone, play man, but we were going to guard the NBA line. We were going to limit their attempts; and, if they did get an attempt, it was not going to be a good look."

U of L delivered Pitino his 10th conference tournament championship across 27 seasons by suffocating Cincinnati during the first half and down the stretch. The Bearcats had 14 points at the break, going 7 for 29 from the field and 0 for 9 from behind the arc.

UC fought back, however, with a 16-4 run after the Cards took their largest lead, 44-28, at the 8:28 mark of the second half. Louisville clung to a 48-44 advantage with 2:35 remaining in regulation; but the only points scored by either side the rest of the way were two free throws from Russ Smith.

Peyton Siva was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. U of L's junior point guard scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out five assists. It was a dip in production after he averaged 15, seven and six, respectively, during the Cards' first three games at Madison Square Garden — but, on a night in which offense came at a premium, it was enough.

"Nobody really expected us to even get this far," Siva said. "It just feels good because a lot of people wrote us off."

Louisville, at 26-9, earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached its first Final Four since 2005. A loss to archrival Kentucky in the national semifinal round set the stage for an even greater run the following spring.

March 16, 2013: Louisville tops Big East again, claiming back-to-back titles on run to NCAA championship

One Big East Tournament to rule them all — those were the stakes when the ball was tipped at Madison Square Garden in March 2013, with the conference set to undergo a massive membership overhaul during the offseason.

Louisville, for the second year in a row and the third time in five tries, had the last laugh. And it did so by overcoming what was at the time the largest championship-game halftime deficit in Big East history.

The No. 4 Cards trailed No. 19 Syracuse, 35-22, at the intermission after going 7 for 27 from the field and 2 for 8 from 3 during the opening frame. With 15:30 remaining in regulation, the Orange's lead had grown to 45-29.

But Pitino and company found a spark. And once it was lit, they didn't look back.

U of L used a 27-3 run over 6 minutes, 50 seconds to pull ahead, 56-48, at the 8:44 mark of the second half and emerged victorious, 78-61. The Cards shot 53.3% after the break and held Syracuse to six field goals during the final 20 minutes to end Boeheim's tenure as the Big East's winningest head coach with a loss.

Montrezl Harrell led Louisville with a team-high 20 points in 24 minutes off the bench. Siva, who turned in 11 points, eight assists and four steals, became the second player in Big East history — and the first since Georgetown's Patrick Ewing — to be crowned the tournament's MOP twice.

"I knew we would come back," Siva said. "It might not be the prettiest win in the beginning, but we got the job done."

U of L chose not to cut down the nets at MSG this go-around after doing so the year prior only to lose to UK in the Final Four.

"We know the feeling," Pitino said, "so let's see if we can do something special.

"If it happens for us, it happens. If it doesn't, we didn't miss too much because we did it last year."

The rest is history.

Louisville entered March Madness as the No. 1 overall seed and ended the 2012-13 season on a 16-game winning streak — beating fourth-seeded Michigan, 82-76, to bring home its third national championship — only to have it and the 2012 Final Four appearance vacated in 2018.

