The folks over at NBC Sports Washington put together an in-depth look back at the day that they found out the Washington Wizards would be getting the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, a selection that was going to end up being John Wall.

It’s worth the read for Wizards fans.

Personally, my favorite nugget was this quote from Wall, who infamously did not look all that excited to be headed to the nation’s capital on ESPN:

“I was just in shock because I’m like what do I do now? I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what facial expression to do [on TV],” Wall said. “It’s like you’re supposed to be the No. 1 guy, you’re going to be the No. 1 guy, but this happens. It was shocking to me…I was like, “Damn, I thought I was going to New Jersey” because that’s what everybody kept saying. ‘Worst team, worst team gets the No. 1 pick, worst team gets the No. 1 pick.'”

Reliving the day the Washington Wizards won the John Wall lottery originally appeared on NBCSports.com