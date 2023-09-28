Reliving the 2003 Memphis football season, from flipping tires in snow to a New Orleans jail cell

There was once a time when Memphis football went more than three decades without a bowl appearance.

Those were the dark days through the 1970s, '80s and '90s, when an entire generation of Tigers fans waited and hoped that things would change. Then, in 2003, they actually did.

Memphis, led by superstar running back DeAngelo Williams, won eight games and earned a berth to the New Orleans Bowl to snap a 32-year streak. Twenty years later, the team that changed Memphis football's trajectory will be honored during the Tigers' game against Boise State on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN2) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

So, with 20 years' worth of processing, hindsight and memories, here's an oral history of that 2003 team — from those who lived it.

Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Memphis came within a field goal of reaching six wins and bowl eligibility in 2001, but struggled to a 3-9 record in 2002. The 2003 team, though, would have returning quarterback Danny Wimprine and Williams, who was back for his sophomore season.

Offseason workouts started in January, in the freezing cold.

Tommy West, head coach: We had a snow day. That day we had a 5:30 a.m. workout. And the town had basically shut down and our whole football team was there and on time. And that was the first time it kind of let me know that it was turning.

Greg Harper, linebacker: We were flipping tires in the snow all offseason and training like Rocky did when he went to Russia.

DeAngelo Williams, running back: It was ice on the ground. And I think we had a hailstorm one time. Coach West was one of those guys, man. You had to earn everything that you got.

Harper: I told the team that I didn't know how to win, I can't teach you how to win. Because since I've been here, all we've done is lose. I said, 'Now, what I can do, I can teach you how to lose, because we've been doing it.' Don't go to class. Don't go to workouts. You know, just do all the bonehead stuff, not give the effort. Don't hold your teammates accountable. All that's the stuff that made us lose. Then I said, 'But you know, I got a hunch. I'm not the smartest guy here. But I just think if we do the opposite of what makes us lose, we should (expletive) around and win.'

The Tigers opened their season with a blowout win over Tennessee Tech. On the docket for Week 2? A visit from Ole Miss and star quarterback Eli Manning.

Danny Wimprine, quarterback: It was a big deal for us. Kind of a changing of the guard. I guess Ole Miss was always a place that we would compete with in recruiting but we would never win. You're talking about Conference-USA vs. the SEC. Nobody would pick us over them. To finally get that feather in our cap, I think wasn't just a big deal for our team, it was a big deal for the program to finally say, 'We're here, we've arrived, we're not going to just be pushed over.'

West: It was one of those games where everything kind of hit for us.

Wesley Smith, safety: Before we got there, it was just a basketball city. Nobody really was thinking about football. But as the winning started, more people started coming to the games.

Memphis started 2-0 but lost three of four and was 3-3 at midseason.

West: We were 3-3, but I felt really good about it. I mean, really, really good. And we went to Houston, who I want to think at the time, Houston was 5-1. And we were 3-3, and we went to Houston and we played lights out. And that's where it just kind of took off.

Williams: I think we kind of came into our own. We found out what we were good at because when you come in young, you're searching, you're trying to figure out, what are we good at? What can we do best? And how can we continue to build on that?

Harper: I remember the Louisville game. It just was the mentality. We walked out of the locker room, pregame warm-ups, we had no sleeves on. Some of us had on no shirt. They walked out for their pregame warm-up, they was bundled up, blankets, hoodies. We out here like ironmen, no shirts, barbarians.

Smith: We were just clicking on defense. We went out and just took care of business, the whole game.

Stephen Gostkowski, kicker: It definitely helped to have the best running back in the country on our team.

Williams tore his MCL in a win over Cincinnati, but the Tigers still finished 8-4 and earned a trip to the New Orleans Bowl against North Texas.

Wimprine: You looked on our sideline, it was totally gray and blue and it was filled up. The fans were rocking and rolling. They were enjoying the music and partying and they were having a fantastic time.

Williams: There was a lot of talk about me being hurt and stuff like that. But I knew at the time we had a transfer named Derron Parquet that was from LSU. And I was like, 'Oh, man, this guy's a freaking animal.' Super strong, like there's no doubt. Well, on the first play, he gets hurt. And then Lakendus Cole has to come in and just absolutely wrecks shop.

Gostkowski: I remember missing my first kick off the upright. I remember going back over to the sideline, and I just kind of, like, smirked a little bit. And Coach West came over and just started yelling at me saying, 'This isn't funny,' all that stuff. You know, it was what it was. And I wasn't like, laughing, I was just, I thought I hit a good kick and it went right off the post, such is life. And then I had a chance to ice the game at the end of the game and I put it through, which kind of helped me get that sour taste out of my mouth and kind of put my imprint on that game.

Williams: It was magical. It was all the things that they told us that we couldn't do. We did it. Thirty-two-year bowl drought. The things that I went through in college after choosing to go to University of Memphis, it all came to a head when I was like, 'Look, we made it.' And it wasn't something that I did. It was something that we did. It wasn't something that the coaches did. It was something that we did collectively, as a group. It wasn't no individual person. And they proved that after winning the bowl game.

West: I'll never forget getting back to the hotel after it and just that mob of people there.

Wimprine: We went out and partied that night.

Harper: A lot of it I can't remember. You're talking about cases of beer. Cases on cases.

Gostkowski: Someone we were with started peeing on the side of the road, and we all got arrested. I mean, we weren't doing anything. We got charged with nothing, but we did get handcuffed and I think the cops stole about like, $400 out of my wallet. I had to go sit with a bunch of crackheads and drug dealers peeing on themselves at like 3 in the morning in a New Orleans jail cell for a couple hours. So it was definitely a night I'll never forget.

That Memphis team finished 9-4 and ushered in a new era of Tigers football. They have been to 12 bowl games in the 20 years since.

Harper: It's something I hang my hat on to this day. And you see the way the program is thriving today. It just makes you even more happy year after year.

Wimprine: Now I think if you say you're getting a scholarship at the University of Memphis, you are going to a university that can make some things happen on the football field. And can really go in each week and compete with anybody and have a good showing. It's definitely a sense of pride knowing that we were part of that change.

West: I've been doing this a long time. There are some really good wins, bowl games and all that good stuff. But I don't think any of them were as satisfying as that game. That whole experience was just something really special, and I think we all will never forget that one.

