Relive Wisconsin’s best Final Four moment

With the Final Four looming on Saturday, let’s take a look back at the undoubted best moment in Badger basketball history.

In a game commonly known around these parts as 38 and done, Wisconsin took down undefeated Kentucky to advance to Monday night. The 71-64 win over Kentucky is still the pinnacle moment in Wisconsin basketball history and the Badgers will have a hard time ever topping it.

The Wisconsin core of Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker made sure there would be no undefeated national champion.

The Badgers avenged the late 2014 loss with one of the greatest wins in Wisconsin sports history:

Final Four games since 2015 ✅

1️⃣. (35-3) Wisconsin vs (38-0) Kentucky 2015 pic.twitter.com/dtW1ia2K9p — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire