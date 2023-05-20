Relive Tennessee football's 1998 national title 25 years later with our special new book

Tennessee football's run to the 1998 national championship still resonates on Rocky Top, and now you can relive the glory of the Vols with a special new book from Knox News, The Tennessean and the USA TODAY Sports Network.

That thrilling overtime win over Florida? Yep.

Or the miracle fumble against Arkansas? The SEC championship? Or Peerless Price torching Florida State in the national title game and coach Phillip Fulmer holding that coveted crystal trophy? Yep. Yep. Yep.

Clad in Big Orange: 25 years later

[ 'CLAD IN BIG ORANGE': Here's how save 20% today by preordering our 1998 Tennessee football book! ]

It's all included in our book titled: "Clad in Big Orange! 25 Years Later: The inside story of the Tennessee Volunteers' epic 1998 national title." This glossy 162-page hardcover book relives the precious moments from the program's sixth championship in program history and includes exclusive new accounts from players on the highest points of the season.

This collectors’ book is a must-have for all Tennessee fans.

“Clad in Big Orange: 25 Years Later” costs $39.95, but you can get it for $31.95 by preordering today at pediment.com. The book will ship early during the 2023 college football season.

ANOTHER MUST-HAVE: Relive Tennessee football's thrilling revival season in 2022 with our commemorative book

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Relive Tennessee football's national title 25 years later with new book