Relive it: Roy Halladay tosses second perfect game in Phillies history

MIAMI - MAY 29: Roy Halladay of the Philadelphia Phillies is congratulated by his teammates after he pitched a perfect game against the Florida Marlins at Sun Life Stadium on Saturday, May 29, 2010, in Miami, Florida. Roy Halladay pitched a perfect game for the 20th perfect game in MLB history. (Photo by Robert Vigon/Florida Marlins/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Late Phillies' legend Roy Halladay added to his legacy fourteen years ago Wednesday when he became the second pitcher in team history to toss a perfect game.

Halladay, who was 33 at the time, silenced the then-Florida Marlins during the May 29th bout at the former Sun Life Stadium, striking out 11 batters on 115 pitches.

It was the 20th perfect game in Major League Baseball history, and the Phillies' first since Jim Bunning threw a perfect game against the New York Mets in 1964.

Halladay, in his 11th start with the Phillies, needed to be perfect to keep the Marlins at bay that night. The only run scored came on a line drive by Chase Utley that clanked off the glove of Marlins centerfielder Camron Maybin and allowed Wilson Valdez to score from third.

May 29, 2010. Roy Halladay throws the 20th Perfect Game in MLB History.pic.twitter.com/sWCrf3hNjg — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) May 29, 2024

Halladay, who went on to win the Cy Young Award for the second time in 2010, worked into and out of seven three ball counts and six full counts to remain perfect. His defense also pitched in to preserve the historic start, including a nice ranging play by third baseman Juan Castro to secure the crucial 27th out.

The right-hander finished the 2010 season with a 2.40 ERA in 250 innings pitched, and lead the league with 9 complete games and 4 shutouts. Halladay's torrid pace continued into the postseason when he tossed a no-hitter in his first career playoff start against the Cincinnati Reds in the NLDS.

Halladay's life was cut short three years after his retirement in 2014 when he died while piloting a plane in Florida. He was posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.