Relive the Oregon Ducks winning the 106th Rose Bowl

It was a great day to be a Duck.

The Pac-12 champion Oregon Ducks (12-2) defeated the Wisconsin Badgers (10-4) 28-27 to win the 106th Rose Bowl, their first Rose Bowl win since defeating Florida State 59-20 in 2015.

The program has undergone a lot of transformation since that victory. Then-head coach Mark Helfrich only lasted two more seasons after a disastrous 4-8 season that was also Justin Herbert and Troy Dye's freshman seasons. Then, after one season, Taggart left for his 'dream job' leaving Mario Cristobal to be promoted. In just his second season as head coach of Oregon football, the Ducks are Pac-12 champions and Rose Bowl champions. The senior class completely turned around the program from missing a bowl game to finishing the season ranked inside the top five.

Mario Cristobal in the postgame locker room: "I cannot put into words the gratitude for your effort, your resiliency, your commitment. ... You have changed a culture. You have reset a program. ... I love you guys. Thank you." #GoDucks — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) January 2, 2020

When the clock hit zero, the Ducks celebrated more than a large victory. The program has been officially returned to national relevance, and they celebrated like it.

Dye goes out on top. Holding the Rose Bowl Trophy with a rose in his teeth. pic.twitter.com/hJnCnVQ6r7 — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 2, 2020

Justin Herbert shares one last celebration with his dad after winning the #RoseBowl 🙏



(via @JamesCrepea)pic.twitter.com/rIzfFentfJ



— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) January 2, 2020

"It's the best feeling in the world."



The Eugene kid leads the way with 3 rushing TDs to cap a historic career.



QB1 is the @rosebowlgame Offensive MVP 👏

#GoDucks | #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/SEi1OgDqaQ









— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) January 2, 2020

A special moment from the field:



"Remember, this is the start of a legacy. Don't ever let this sh*t drop. Know exactly what we went through in the offseason... You are going to be here next year."



-@LamarWinstonJr, the ultimate leaderhttps://t.co/fOASTIXdaf #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/4dlDAho9UU







— Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) January 2, 2020

Oregon associate head coach/defensive line coach Joe Salave'a has a lot to be this stoked about!



The Ducks held the nation's top RB, Jonathan Taylor, to 94 rushing yards on 21 attempts #GoDucks #RoseBowl https://t.co/fOASTJeO1N @CoachJsalavea pic.twitter.com/s0tnij9KPs



— Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) January 2, 2020

. @LamarWinstonJr on Herbert's rushing TDs: We've been telling him to run ALL YEAR! pic.twitter.com/qk736YfSlA — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 2, 2020

. @LamarWinstonJr passes the torch to Nick Pickett (@NLMBNICC): "This is the start of a legacy." pic.twitter.com/Xkd8YO18nF — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 2, 2020

Brady Breeze on the field after win: We're Rose Bowl Champs! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/1hWPTigdwO — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 2, 2020

These two have been through a lot together and their college careers will end hoisting the Rose Bowl trophy high 💚@Tdye15dbTroy x Justin Herbert#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Ok3xpReIMO — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 2, 2020

Even the band got into it.

Oregon's band is having a good time. The Ducks are #RoseBowl champs. pic.twitter.com/5AN8Zz4lZr — Blake Atwell (@blakeatwell5) January 2, 2020

