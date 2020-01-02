Relive the Oregon Ducks winning the 106th Rose Bowl

Dylan Mickanen

It was a great day to be a Duck.

The Pac-12 champion Oregon Ducks (12-2) defeated the Wisconsin Badgers (10-4) 28-27 to win the 106th Rose Bowl, their first Rose Bowl win since defeating Florida State 59-20 in 2015. 

The program has undergone a lot of transformation since that victory. Then-head coach Mark Helfrich only lasted two more seasons after a disastrous 4-8 season that was also Justin Herbert and Troy Dye's freshman seasons. Then, after one season, Taggart left for his 'dream job' leaving Mario Cristobal to be promoted. In just his second season as head coach of Oregon football, the Ducks are Pac-12 champions and Rose Bowl champions. The senior class completely turned around the program from missing a bowl game to finishing the season ranked inside the top five. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

When the clock hit zero, the Ducks celebrated more than a large victory. The program has been officially returned to national relevance, and they celebrated like it. 

Even the band got into it.

Check back later for updates

Relive the Oregon Ducks winning the 106th Rose Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next