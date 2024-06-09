Relive one of the wildest plays in Bucs history

Be warned, we’re about to talk about…that game.

You know, the one we don’t talk about.

Yep, that’s the one.

But, we’re gonna ignore how it finished, and just talk about one of the wildest plays in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history.

Long before the Bucs blew a fourth-quarter lead in epic fashion, they were well on their way to running up the score on Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football.

Along the way, a Brad Johnson interception quickly turned into the strangest touchdown of Keenan McCardell’s career.

You have to see it to believe it:

Just the way the Bucs drew up this play 👀pic.twitter.com/LbhfiKgtby — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) June 9, 2024

Now, let’s go back to forgetting the rest of this game ever happened.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire