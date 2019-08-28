Relive NASCAR's top moments at Darlington

Darlington Raceway has been the sight of plenty of NASCAR history, so it’s only fitting that the “Lady in Black” serves as the place to hold the sport’s NASCAR Throwback Weekend.

The track “Too Tough to Tame” has produced many memorable moments, but there were 10 that stood out as we took a look back in time.

Among the highlights you‘in the video below: South Carolina native David Pearson‘s first of 10 Darlington wins, Darrell Waltrip getting the better of Richard Petty in 1979, million dollar wins by Jeff Gordon and Bill Elliott, the memorable photo finish between Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch in 2003 and many more.

