Relive Joey Logano’s champion speech from the ’22 NASCAR Awards
Listen to Joey Logano's full NASCAR Cup Series Championship award acceptance speech from the 2022 NASCAR Awards in Nashville.
Two years after the fact, Elon Musk — Twitter’s megabillionaire new owner — promoted the release of documents showing the company’s internal deliberations about blocking the New York Post’s account over its reporting on Hunter Biden. The new disclosures, touted as “The Twitter Files,” were posted in a lengthy Twitter thread by investigative reporter and […]
Listen in as Ty Gibbs delivers his 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship speech in Nashville, Tennessee.
South Carolina has already seen some chilly days in recent weeks, but what can the state expect through February?
Washington state Republican Joe Kent will request a machine ballot recount after losing to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in the 3rd Congressional District House race.
The multi-colored coffins showcased different design styles, photos show.
In his owner's speech at the 2022 NASCAR Awards, JGR owner Joe Gibbs speaks about what it means as a grandparent to see a grandchild succeed.
When the next network TV contract begins in 2025, NASCAR team owners want more than their long-held 25% cut.
Student loan debt is at an all-time high, leaving 45 million Americans in the hole. Is college really worth it?
NASCAR's only full-time female racer on the national level, Hailie Deegan won the Truck Series' Most Popular Driver award for the second straight year
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff predictions: the final call before Sunday
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings prediction. What will the final regular season rankings be on Sunday morning?
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
TCU lost on Saturday but the Horned Frogs should still be in the playoff. And the decision for the No. 4 seed should be between two teams.
Now that Michigan football has won the Big Ten, here’s a quick look at the likely CFP semifinalists, and how we think they’ll be seeded.
What will the Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings at the end of the regular season
Tyson Fury retained his World Boxing Council heavyweight title with a decisive stoppage win over British rival Derek Chisora on Saturday before setting his sights on a blockbuster unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk.
<strong>Argentina 2-1 Australia: </strong>On a landmark night, Messi produced the moment of magic to steer La Albiceleste into the quarter-finals, even as they were forced to hang on at the end
<strong>Netherlands 3-1 USA: </strong>A sublime 20-pass move from Louis van Gaal’s side involving all 11 players will be remembered as the finest team goal of this or any World Cup
The question isn't who is 1-4, but instead which order should those four appear?
Drew Pyne went 8-2 as a starter for the Irish this season after he took over for Tyler Buchner in September.