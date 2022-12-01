Relive Jimmie Johnson’s 2016 NASCAR Awards champion speech
Jimmie Johnson secured his seventh NASCAR Cup Series title in 2016. Watch his entire speech from the NASCAR Awards.
Goodyear continues its longstanding relationship with NASCAR by renewing agreement to remain exclusive tire supplier for sport's top three national series.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With one of the longest-running relationships in racing history, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and NASCAR today announced a new multi-year agreement renewing Goodyear‘s position as the exclusive tire for NASCAR‘s top three national series. The agreement continues Goodyear‘s designation as the “Official Tire of NASCAR,” as well as the title […]
Listen in as Kyle Larson gives his 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship speech in Nashville, Tennessee.
For the third year, NASCAR is celebrating the end of race season in Music City during Champion’s Week. Festivities are happening on November 30 and December 1.
Joey Logano is in Nashville to be crowned the NASCAR Cup Series champion at the awards banquet Thursday at Music City Center
Six died when historic planes collided
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Celebrating a season full of first-time winners, a popular repeat champion and all the makings of a bright future, the NASCAR industry arrives in Nashville this week to officially crown Team Penske‘s Joey Logano as the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and highlight a year of big personalities and high achievement on […]
‘Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places’
A sold-out, raucous Assembly Hall saw one of the best college basketball atmospheres as Indiana beat North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]
Alabama high school football teams will have a rough next few years. Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA 7A championship.
Argentina will play Australia next on Saturday night after just two days’ rest
The USMNT star still did not commit to playing in Saturday’s knockout-round game against the Netherlands.
Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan used to be best friends. But they have fallen out in the last decade over a piece of criticism Barkley levied at Jordan on television.
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum stands alone in NBA history with this incredible stat.
Can Germany avoid getting eliminated in the group stage at the second straight World Cup?
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Ciara threw a birthday party for [more]
The former Cardinals cornerback said "Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray."
Green Bay Packers coach Dan Devine desperately traded a treasure trove of draft picks for quarterback John Hadl, who was near the end of his career.
An arrest warrant has been issued for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on a domestic violence battery charge