Relive highlights of Cowboys game-winning drive over Giants

By year’s end it’s unlikely that the result of the Week 5 game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will mean much for either team. But after the loss of Dak Prescott it certainly seemed important for the players on the field to finish this game for their fallen leader.

So after the defense got off the field in a tie ball game to give the offense a chance to get their second win on the year, back up quarterback Andy Dalton went to work with just 52 seconds left and the ball at his own 12-yard-line. He started with completion to Amari Cooper who got 15 yards. The next play following a Dallas timeout, Dalton was forced from the pocket and threw a dart to Michael Gallup who somehow got two feet down.





Gallup wasn’t done yet. The very next play Dalton went right back to the well, throwing the ball up to the best deep threat on the roster. Gallup didn’t disappoint.





Mike McCarthy and company let the clock wind down before sending Greg Zuerlein out to win the game with his leg.





