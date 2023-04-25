Relive the greatest moments of Aaron Rodgers’ legendary career with Packers

After 18 seasons and over 500 total touchdowns, Aaron Rodgers will no longer be under center as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers in 2023. The Packers and New York Jets have agreed to a trade that will send Rodgers from Titletown to The Big Apple.

The 2005 first-round pick and now future Hall of Famer is leaving behind an incredible legacy as one of the best quarterbacks of all time and one of the best players in the history of the Packers franchise.

The NFL compiled a list of 10 great moments featuring Rodgers and the Packers. The 15-minute video includes comebacks, Hail Marys, record-breaking throws, iconic seasons, career firsts and legacy-defining wins.

Enjoy:

