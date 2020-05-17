Relive Fred Warner's breakout 49ers season with these 23 highlights

Alex Didion
NBC Sports BayArea

Fred Warner started all 16 games as a rookie linebacker for the 49ers, finishing with 124 combined tackles, third-most among all rookies. Yet the 49ers' dismal 2018 season kept Warner from becoming a household name around the NFL.

Fast forward to Year 2, and Warner broke out, finishing with 89 solo tackles (sixth-most in the NFL), nine pass deflections and three forced fumbles as the Niners' defense became the most feared unit in the league in 2019. The BYU product even was named November's NFC Defensive Player of the Month.

Since numbers tell far from the whole story in football, Twitter user @Brickwallblitz put together a very thorough thread of plays that showcase just how valuable Warner was at the center of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's scheme.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]

Whether it's tracking ball-carriers out of the backfield or covering any and all receivers or tight ends coming off the line, Warner could do it all.

[RELATED: Jimmie Ward thinks 49ers are 'still loaded' even without DeForest Buckner]

While the 49ers ultimately came up short in Super Bowl LIV, Warner finished with seven tackles and picked off eventual Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Now as Year 3 nears, Warner will have sky-high expectations as Saleh also returns to the organization after some head-coaching interest.

Relive Fred Warner's breakout 49ers season with these 23 highlights originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next