Relive Fred Warner's breakout 49ers season with these 23 highlights

Fred Warner started all 16 games as a rookie linebacker for the 49ers, finishing with 124 combined tackles, third-most among all rookies. Yet the 49ers' dismal 2018 season kept Warner from becoming a household name around the NFL.

Fast forward to Year 2, and Warner broke out, finishing with 89 solo tackles (sixth-most in the NFL), nine pass deflections and three forced fumbles as the Niners' defense became the most feared unit in the league in 2019. The BYU product even was named November's NFC Defensive Player of the Month.

Since numbers tell far from the whole story in football, Twitter user @Brickwallblitz put together a very thorough thread of plays that showcase just how valuable Warner was at the center of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's scheme.

In two seasons Fred Warner has transformed into one of the absolute best coverage linebackers in all of football and is one of the position's elite playmakers.



Here's a thread on the 2019 season that made him a superstar. pic.twitter.com/UVogitr8Mo



— Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) May 16, 2020

Whether it's tracking ball-carriers out of the backfield or covering any and all receivers or tight ends coming off the line, Warner could do it all.

Never watched him in college but Warner's coverage skills make wonder how he even fell to the third round. pic.twitter.com/sTJOyk3so4 — Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) May 16, 2020

Mirror version of whoever he guards. pic.twitter.com/t08WigqN5X — Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) May 16, 2020

2 of his 3 sacks in 2019 came in the Monday Night game against Wilson. pic.twitter.com/SC8HJZ9124 — Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) May 16, 2020

This is one of the worst throws I've ever seen while simultaneously being a sensational play from Warner. pic.twitter.com/xLQehZj9cr — Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) May 16, 2020

While the 49ers ultimately came up short in Super Bowl LIV, Warner finished with seven tackles and picked off eventual Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Regardless of what happened in the Super Bowl to the 49ers, Fred Warner can say that he picked off Patrick freaking Mahomes.



Just a gifted linebacker with elite coverage skills and maybe my favorite player on that entire 49ers roster. pic.twitter.com/6iL378zw94



— Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) May 16, 2020

Now as Year 3 nears, Warner will have sky-high expectations as Saleh also returns to the organization after some head-coaching interest.

