Relive Falcons intercepting Brees five times in single game NFL Throwback
Ahead of their Week 1 matchup, relive the time that the Atlanta Falcons intercepted quarterback Drew Brees five times in a single game in 2012.
Former Vol Jordan Beck records two hits in second game with Fresno.
#Chiefs GM Brett Veach shared his thoughts about 9-of-10 2022 NFL draft picks making the 53-man roster.
The Rams put Daniel Hardy on IR, sidelining him for at least 4 games. They now have a spot open on their 53-man roster.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s still-unexplained absence for 11 days of training camp continues to be a hot topic in league circles. And things are about to get even hotter, in more ways than one. The New York Post reports, via its notorious Page Six gossip column, that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had [more]
Pittsburgh send 2 to IR and sign two back to the 53-man roster.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
Alex Leatherwood played both right guard and right tackle with the Raiders. So where did he get his first look with the Bears?
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
With a strong offseason program and training camp, Jordan Mason beat out Trey Sermon, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Utah Jazz are trading All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced they cut TE Stephen Anderson, [more]
A look at the settled-down compliment of players who are available to the Cowboys for their opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Bears leaped the Saints for a waiver claim on former Colts linebacker Sterling Weatherford:
Are the Bears serious about leaving Soldier Field? They’re as serious as a Bill Swerski heart attack. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently dropped a compelling nugget during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. Biggs said that an announcement that the Bears are leaving their long-time home could happen by the end of 2022. [more]
Akiem Hicks takes to Twitter about the release of his former Bears teammate.
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.
College football always surprises and with Week 1 at hand, our experts make predictions for the playoff and the rest highs and lows of the season.
The Eagles on Thursday filled out their roster by claiming former third-round running back Trey Sermon off waivers. By Dave Zangaro
Heres a list of the latest NFL trades during the 2022 NFL season and the players rumored to be on the move next.