Relive all the action from the 2020 Pac-12 Football Championship

Relive all the action from the LA Memorial Coliseum, where the Oregon Ducks upset the No. 13 USC Trojans 31-24 to capture their second consecutive Pac-12 Football Championship title. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux won MVP honors after posting five tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack. With the win, Oregon improves to a perfect 4-0 in Pac-12 Championship games. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action.

Latest Stories