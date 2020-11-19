Relive new 49ers edge rusher Takk McKinley's powerful speech at 2017 draft

Relive new 49ers edge rusher McKinley's speech at 2017 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

On Wednesday, the 49ers claimed edge rusher Takk McKinley off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals. And perhaps this change of scenery will bring out the fire from McKinley who once made a very passionate speech when he was drafted.

The Falcons’ first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft had plenty to say when his name was called (NSFW warning).

McKinley had been clutching a photo of his late grandmother during the event and held it up as he grabbed his Falcons jersey. He was praised for his passionate words about how much his grandmother meant to him.

He included an F-bomb at the end of his speech, but had no regrets.

“Fine me later, man,” McKinley said.

He didn’t get fined.

McKinley, an Oakland native, seems excited about coming back to the Bay Area and getting a fresh start with the 49ers.

@49ers I’m ready to get to work! — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 18, 2020

McKinley’s enthusiastic nature in his tweet doesn’t come as a surprise. He requested a trade from the Falcons earlier this season after expressing frustration with the franchise. The Bengals claimed McKinley last week, but he failed his physical with Cincinnati which consequently caused for his release.

He will contribute to the 49ers’ pass rush that has been suffering this season after losing Nick Bosa to a season-ending injury.

