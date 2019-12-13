Relive the 1987 North Wilkesboro races won by Earnhardt, Labonte

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. asks for something, you just don‘t sit on your hands. You do it.

Earnhardt, who was on hand at North Wilkesboro in early December to prep the speedway for iRacing‘s highly anticipated scan and digital build-out took to Twitter and asked for any photo or videos to help the iRacing team recreate the magic of Wilkesboro in 1987.

https://twitter.com/DaleJr/status/1204493168890327046

NASCAR.com answered the call with not just one, but two full race replays from North Wilkesboro Speedway from 1987.

RELATED: Dale Jr., crew clean up North Wilkesboro for iRacing scan

The 1987 First Union 400 was run on Sunday, April 5, 1987 and won by Dale Earnhardt Sr. Earnhardt dominated the day, leading 319 of the 400 laps after taking the lead early from Bill Elliott.

The fall race at Wilkesboro that year was a bit of a redemption story for Terry Labonte. Labonte, who took pace laps in the spring and was replaced by Brett Bodine for that race came back to Wilkesboro with a vengeance winning the Holly Farms 400 on October 4, 1987. Earnhardt would finish second this day.

With all that said, it’s time to sit back, relax and take in all of what North Wilkesboro Speedway had to offer in 1987 as we all wait patiently for iRacing‘s retro build of one of NASCAR’s most legendary tracks.