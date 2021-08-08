Religious Offerings: Christian comedian John Crist to perform at Toledo Funny Bone

Aug. 8—John Crist is coming back to Toledo.

The Christian comedian best known for tapping humorously into a white evangelical subculture in his standup and short-video acts performs at the Toledo Funny Bone, 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, Friday, Saturday and Aug. 15.

For details and tickets, go to toledo.funnybone.com.

Crist had canceled a planned appearance at the Stranahan Theater in 2019, after allegations that he had sexually pressured and harassed women who were drawn in by his celebrity status came out late that year in Charisma, a magazine geared toward charismatic Christian readers.

He canceled the rest of his ongoing tour, and when he returned from a months-long social media hiatus in July, 2020, he again owned up to his responsibility for the situation. He also shared that he had spent four months in a treatment facility.

His upcoming appearances just precedes the launch of his Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour Live, which begins in Augusta, Ga. on Sept. 23. It continues through December, 2021.

A final ring

The longtime handbell choir director is turning over her instruments at St. John Lutheran Church in Port Clinton. Lisa Rider established the choir and led it for 33 years.

"We have all been very blessed to hear the choir's performances, which added so much to our services," Jim Sass, president of the church council, said in a prepared statement. "The congregation thanks Lisa for her work and wishes her the very best."

Ms. Rider began the choir at the suggestion of a pastor, when she was fresh off a bachelor's degree in music education at Bowling Green State University. She'd never played bells, but wrote in a statement that she was intrigued: "Not only was I excited to try something new, but I was also glad to be able to give back to my church in such a unique way. After much research, I learned what equipment we needed and how to organize the group to begin rehearsals."

The bell choir has since become an integral part of the church's music ministry, and through the years has welcomed ringers of all ages and musical backgrounds. While she is turning over its leadership this summer, Ms. Rider, a lifelong musician, plans to remain a member of the congregation and continue to play her saxophone at special services.

She also continues to teach band and music at McPherson Middle School in Clyde.

St. John remains in search of a new handbell choir director. Anyone interested in the position should call the church at 419-734-5548.

Pilgrims welcome

The Sylvania Franciscan Sisters bring "mini-pilgrimages" back to their campus on Aug. 31, Sept. 9, and Oct. 7, the congregation announced this week. The pilgrimages run 10 a.m. to noon.

Pilgrims tour the motherhouse campus with particular attention to sites that pay tribute to the lives of St. Francis and St. Clare. Pilgrimages also devote time to the history of the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania, to personal reflection, and to lunch.

Participants meet at Madonna Hall, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. Registration is $20. To make a reservation, contact Sister Nora Klewicki at 419-824-3528 or nklewicki@sistersosf.org.