Relievers spark Patriots over Loggers in NJCAA DII World Series

May 31—ENID, Okla. — Relievers Jacob Metheny and Trevor Croson threw four and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief, as Patrick Henry upset No. 2 seed Lincoln Land, 6-3 in the winners bracket of the Division II Junior College World Series Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

Metheny threw two scoreless innings, striking out Jayden Myren and Nathan Walker after coming on in the fifth with runners on second and third and the Patriots trailing the Loggers, 3-1.

Croson threw two-and-third innings, allowing only one hit, who striking out six and not walking a batter. He came in with runners on first and second in the seventh and got out of the jam with a fielders choice and a strikeout.

"Our bullpen did an awesome job," said Patriots coach Cody Ellis. "I couldn't be more proud of them. Trevor is the leader of our staff. To come in and do what he did was phenomenal."

Metheny got the win after the Patriots scored two in the sixth and seventh to take a 5-3 lead. Croson got the save.

Croson, the team's closer, was pumped when he came in.

'There were a lot of things going on out there," he said. "It's a little bit nerve wracking. You feel a little sick until the first pitch, and then everything calms down a bit. I pride myself in handling situations like that, but that's easy to do when you have a group of guys like that behind you."

Croson was effective with his breaking ball and slider to "get out of some bad counts ... then I come back pumped up and I threw some fastballs for key pitches."

Croon said he is not strikeout pitcher but he was feeling the adrenalin.

"My best stuff wasn't there today, but I knew I just had to hit some spots," he said. "A lot of stuff was woking in my favor and my team's favor. It felt great."

The Patriots left six runners on in the first five innings. They broke out in the sixth when Graham Dalton reached on a fielder's choice and scored after a walk to Omar Gonzalez, a walk and a ground out by Sam Gallardo. Riley Motley singled in Gonzalez.

Patrick Henry broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the seventh. Tristan McAlister walked, stole second, went to third on a single by Jose Rocha and scored on a throwing error on a fielder's choice. Rocha came home on a double play.

Motley scored the final run in the eighth when he singled, stole second and tallied on a McAlister single. Dalton had singled in Rocha for the first run in the first.

"We had trouble getting our legs going," Ellis said. "We were a big hit away and we're still a big hit away when the game ended, but we scratched enough runs to give our pitchers some breathing room. It was a full team effort. That's what it takes to win here."

Morgan Greer scored twice for Lincoln Land. Kyle Werriers had the only RBI.

Lincoln Land, 44-11, will play Kirkwood (Iowa), a 8-5 winner over Lackawanna, at 10 a.m. Monday in an elimination game.

Patrick Henry, 42-15, plays No. 3 seed Western at 7:15 p.m. Monday.

"We're excited, Ellis said.

"We don't shy away from anyone," Croson said. "We're all equals going into the postseason. Postseason baseball is its own beast. There's nothing like it."

Kirkwood's Moeder has happy homecoming

Kyle Moeder had a special feeling after his four RBI — a two-RBI single in the fifth and a two-run homer in the ninth — lifted Kirkwood over Lackawanna, 8-3 in an elimination game.

Moeder's father, Tony, was born in Enid while his grandfather Dennis was serving at Vance Air Force Base.

The Moeder family soon moved to San Diego, but Moeder felt he was home Sunday even though he had never visited Enid before.

"It's kind of special to being playing here knowing my dad was born here," Moeder said. "It's a special place. It's pretty cool and it absolutely will be a good memory for me."

The two-RBI single sparked a five-run rally in the fifth which gave Kirkwood a 6-0 lead. The homer gave the Eagles some insurance.

"Kyle really picked us up today," said Kirkwood coach Todd Rima. "It was a heck of a day for him."

Kirkwood pitchers Tyler Tscherter and Grayden Drezek combined for a six-hitter and 11 strikeouts — six by Tscherter and five by Drezek, who threw three hitless innings of relief after the Falcons scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth. He retired nine batters in a row.

Lackawanna starter Kyle Scott allowed only one hit over four and one-third innings, but walked nine and hit two batters.

"It was a great bounce back," said Rima, whose team had lost to Western on Saturday. "Our pitchers did exactly what they needed to do in an elimination game and we made some plays behind them."

Trevor Burkhart and Justin Martinez also had RBI for the Eagles. Josh Fitzgerald went two-for-four and scored a run.

KIRKWOOD 8, LACKAWANNA 3

Kirkwood 001 050 002 — 8 5 2

Lackawanna 000 021 000 — 3 6 3

WP — Tscherter, 6 innings, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Scott, 4 1/3 innings, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 6 strikeouts, 9 walks. Kirkwood — Fitzgerald, 2-for-4, run scored; Martinez, 2 runs scored, RBI; Burkhardt, RBI; Moeder, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, home run, 4 RBI.

PATRICK HENRY 6, LINCOLN LAND 3

Patrick Henry 100 002 210 —6 11 2

Linooln Land 100 110 000- 3 6 1

WP — Metheny, 2 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 1 walk, 4 strikes. Save — Croson. LP — Koester, 1 inning, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts. Patrick Henry — McAlister, 3-for-5, run scored; Rocha, run scored; Kramer, RBI; Dalton, run scored, RBI; Gonzalez, run scored; Gallardo, RBI; Motley, run scored, RBI. Lincoln Land — Greer, 2 runs scored, double; Werriers, RBI; Sapp, run scored

Sunday's scores

Kirkwood 8, Lackawanna 3, Lackawanna eliminated

Patrick Henry 6, Lincoln Land 3

Frederick Md. vs. Kellogg, loser eliminated

Phoenix vs. LSU-Eunice

Monday's games

10 a.m. — Kirkwood vs. Lincoln Land

1 p.m. — Frederick-Kellogg winner vs. Phoenix/LSU-Eunice loser

4 — Kellogg vs. Phoenix/LSU-Eunice winner

7:15 — Patrick Henry vs. Western

