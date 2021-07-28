What a relief! Haverhill's Carter delivers for Post 4

Jul. 28—There were few veterans ready and willing to play for the Haverhill Post 4 American Legion baseball team this summer.

But one returning player who wouldn't have it any other way was Haverhill pitcher Bryan Carter.

"I was going to play this year no matter what," said Carter. "I wasn't going to miss out on playing baseball this summer."

That's was good news for Post 4 coaches Larry O'Brien and John Trask.

Carter, who was a freshman at UMass Lowell this past year after a solid career at Haverhill High, had hoped to try out as a walk-on in college but, because of COVID, no open tryouts were permitted.

So Carter spent the spring preparing for the Legion season, strengthening his arm and getting in the best possible condition.

The preparations have worked wonderfully. With Post 4 enjoying a 6-2 record entering the week, Carter had a spotless 5-0 record with a 1.35 ERA. He had pitched primarily in relief and had seen action in seven of Post 4's first eight games.

What's most impressive, perhaps, is Carter's control. In 20 innings, he had 25 strikeouts and given up just three walks. He has thrown 73% of his pitches for strikes.

"Every time we've brought Carter in to relieve this year, he has shut the other team down," said O'Brien.

Ordinarily, one would expect to see your best pitcher as a starter, but Trask, who handles the pitchers, has good reason to use Carter in relief.

"What we've learned is that he is much better when he works four innings or fewer because he does wear down," said Trask. "Bryan works as a landscaper during the day, so often he is a little tired rushing to games just before they start.

"So expecting him to pitch beyond that is doing him a disservice. We are using him this year based on his strength — throwing off-speed for strikes in short bursts rather than asking him to go beyond four innings every five days."

Story continues

Carter will often start an inning in the middle or later stages of the game, but he's also come in during an inning. Against Swampscott, he came in with the bases loaded and got Post 4 out of a messy jam.

While Carter still likes to think of himself as a starter, he says he's fine being used in relief and he does enjoy having success in that role.

"I've been in all kinds of situations so I'm not nervous when I come in — I see it as an opportunity, and it gets my adrenaline flowing," said Carter, who plays a steady shortstop for Post 4 when not on the mound. "It's a good feeling to get out of a tough situation."

Moreover, Carter wants to expand his pitching resume because he plans on trying to walk on at UMass Lowell next year.

"I love playing baseball and I want to play at least through college," said Carter, who is majoring in computer engineering. "I wanted to play at a higher level."

His performance this summer is a strong step in that direction.

**************************************

"I'm not nervous when I come in — I see it as an opportunity, and it gets my adrenaline flowing."

Bryan Carter