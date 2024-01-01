ReliaQuest Bowl: How to watch Wisconsin vs. LSU on TV or live stream

This season may not have gone according to plan for the Wisconsin Badgers, but they will get a chance to ring in the new year with a bowl victory over an SEC opponent on New Years Day. Wisconsin faces the LSU Tigers on Monday afternoon in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, but they will be an underdog in the matchup.

Wisconsin won’t get much relief in facing an LSU team without the best player in the country, quarterback Jayden Daniels (opting out), because the status of the Wisconsin roster leaves them undermanned against the Tigers, who will be pretty well-stocked outside of the absence of this year’s Heisman Trophy winner.

The Big Ten is 1-2 against the SEC so far this bowl season with Ohio State and Penn State each taking losses to Missouri and Ole Miss, respectively, in their New Years Six bowl games. Maryland picked up the win against Auburn in its bowl game. New Years Day will feature three Big Ten vs. SEC bowl matchups, including the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Alabama. Can the Big Ten gain an upper hand on the SEC in head-to-head matchups this year?

Here is how to watch Wisconsin take on LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa.

TV and stream information

Wisconsin vs. LSU injury report

The big headline here is that LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Jayden Daniels, will not play in the bowl game. Daniels is heading off to the NFL and has opted out of the ReliaQuest Bowl. Though he is the only opt-out for the Tigers, LSU has a handful of players that have entered the transfer portal as well, including two other quarterbacks, George Hamsley and Tavion Faulk. LSU will use Garrett Nussmeier as its starting quarterback for the bowl game.

Wisconsin’s season has been riddled with injury concerns all year long, and that will leave some players out of action in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Badgers have been without notable players like running back Chez Mellusi and tight end Jack Pugh since the beginning of October with season-ending injuries. The Badgers are hoping to have running back Jackson Acker available. He is considered probable with an undisclosed injury. More concerning for the Badgers is the absence of some of its best offensive weapons due to opting out or entering the transfer portal.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen has opted out to focus on his NFL future. Wide receivers Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell, and Keontez Lewis have each entered the transfer portal since the end of the season.

Stat Leaders

PASSING

Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin: 1,687 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT

Jayden Daniels, LSU: 3,812 yards, 40 TD, 4 INT

RUSHING

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin: 181 carries, 984 yards, 12 TD

Jayden Daniels, LSU: 135 carries, 1,134 yards, 10 TD

RECEIVING

Will Pauling, Wisconsin: 66 receptions, 694 yards, 4 TD

Malik Nabers, LSU: 86 receptions, 1,546 yards, 14 TD

Quick Preview

LSU is a sizable favorite in this bowl matchup even without its star quarterback available. The Badgers roster is decimated by injuries and transfers and a key opt-out, which is why Wisconsin is nearly a double-digit underdog going into the ReliaQuest Bowl. This is an incredibly tough draw for Wisconsin, and they would have been the underdog even without all of the roster concerns.

LSU’s defense could still find a way to let Wisconsin make some noise and make things interesting. As good as the LSU offense has been this season, the defense has had some leaks that have cost them along the way.

Nittany Lions Wire staff overview from Charlie Strella: A more exciting matchup in theory than it will be in real life. The Badgers will be down to almost zero-skill position players after top wide receivers Chimere Dike and Sylar Bell transferred, and star running back Braelon Allen is off to the NFL. Luke Fickell will have his team motivated to pull off the upset against Jayden Daniels-less LSU, but even without the Heisman Trophy winner, the Tigers will take care of the Badgers.

Nittany Lions Wire staff picks

Kevin Charlie Brad LSU

26-16 LSU

34-21 LSU

35-21

