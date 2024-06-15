Reliable journalist offers POSITIVE update on futures of three Liverpool stars

Reliable Liverpool journalist Ian Doyle has provided a positive update on the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah amid links with Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool's skipper Van Dijk is the latest high-profile Red to be linked with the Saudi Pro League, with recent reports suggesting that Al Nassr had contacted the Dutchman's agent.

Salah has been continually linked with the Middle East over the last year and goalkeeper Alisson has also been touted with a lucrative move to Asia.

Liverpool will be desperate to keep hold of three of their most talented stars amid interest from Saudi Arabia, with fans concerned that the riches on offer will be too difficult to resist.

However, fears have been allayed somewhat by journalist Doyle, who has denied reports suggesting Van Dijk has been in touch with Al Nassr. He's also suggested that Salah and Alisson are not interested in a move away.

TRANSFER UPDATE ON LIVERPOOL TRIO

Writing for Liverpool Echo, Doyle has eased concerns that the Reds will lose three of their most important players this summer.

"Liverpool have had no contact from Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr over a bid for skipper Virgil van Dijk," wrote Doyle.

"The burgeoning league is keen to bolster their ranks again this summer with leading talent from Europe having embarked on a massive spending spree last year following investment from the Saudi government's Public Investment Fund.

"Liverpool, though, have not received any expressions of interest from Al Nassr in Van Dijk and are planning on the Holland international remaining at the club next season."

Regarding Salah and Alisson, Doyle added: "The Saudi Pro League are expected to target another raft of leading players from European clubs this summer, with Salah and Alisson Becker having long been on their wishlist.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool vs Brighton

Sport Themen der Woche KW13 Sport Bilder des Tages Mo Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield, Liverpool, England on 31 March 2024. Copyright: xStevenxHalliwellx PMI-6173-0002

"Liverpool, though, have no desire to allow Salah to depart this transfer window, while Alisson is understood to have no interest at present in a move to the Middle East."

Despite continued uncertainty over the futures of Salah and Van Dijk, who both have contracts expiring in 2025, Doyle's update is incredibly positive news for the Reds.

With Arne Slot having replaced Jurgen Klopp already, Liverpool can't afford to lose any more key personnel ahead of a transitional campaign.

Of course, the situation regarding the much-loved trio could evolve over time, but it seems that Liverpool will hold firm in keeping them on Merseyside this summer.

Salah has already hinted at a Liverpool stay on social media and Van Dijk has also suggested that he will be at the club next season.

