Reliability and experience: Matteo Darmian’s season

An extraordinarily intelligent player with a gift for adapting himself to any situation, keeping his performance high and committing very few errors: this is Matteo Darmian.

From the pitch in Rescaldina, where it all began, to winning the Second Star: Darmian has written his name on a legendary page of the Inter history books, with whom, this season, he reached the milestone of 150 appearances. His league performances were consistent and topped off by two goals, against Atalanta and Napoli. The latter is representative of the humility of the Nerazzurri defender: the moves of a rapid forward to get into space to move the ball and finish with a tap-in.

The technical move encapsulated the flexibility of a player who has his awareness and dedication at the heart of his game.