If You Need Reliability, These Are the Best Pickup Trucks for 2023

Finding the right truck can be an especially challenging prospect these days, with manufacturers consistently pouring money into truck production and development. Small trucks may be a relic of the past, but there are plenty of sizes to choose from and an increasing level of amenities to consider as well. But what most truck drivers really want is bulletproof reliability, as high price tags mean modern trucks are a once-in-a-generation kind of purchase for many.

If it's a high-mileage guarantee that you want, then we're here to help, as we compile the most reliable pickup trucks for 2023. With help from JD Power, here are the trucks to get you, your family, and your work equipment there and back every day.

Chevrolet Silverado

Topping JD Power's list is the well-known Chevrolet Silverado. Rivaling the full-size Ford F-150, the Silverado comes in a number of varieties, from stripped-down single-cab models up to ZR2 specification off-roaders.

With prices starting at $37,445 and going up to $64,695, there is a Silverado for just about everyone. Powerplants vary from a turbocharged four-cylinder to a pair of V8s and a Duramax diesel 3.0-liter inline-six as well.

Chevrolet

Ford F-150

Never too far behind is the Ford F-150, which just received a refresh for 2024. It's long been known as America's most popular nameplate, and Ford guards this title like corporate gold. Dearborn offers quite a lineup of performance models, too.

Pricing starts at $35,800 and goes up to $109,145 for the Raptor R, though the presence of a work truck persists in the XL trim. Ford offers six different powerplants, including diesel and electric propulsion (Lightning starts at $93,990 for the Platinum Extended Range). And reliability is similarly up to par, according to JD Power.

Ford

Nissan Frontier

It may not be as old as the Ford or Chevrolet, but the Nissan Frontier has a history of its own. From its classic single-cab work truck origins to JDM stance builds and overlanding adventures, the Frontier is worth a look for midsize truck buyers.

With seating for five, the Nissan Frontier relies on a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 and a nine-speed automatic transmission for better fuel efficiency. All told you can get a Frontier for as little as $30,525, but don't expect this retro hardbody version to go for that much.

Nissan

Ford Ranger

Competing with the Frontier is another infamous nameplate: the Ford Ranger. The Ranger has certainly sprouted in size since the original launched in 1983, but its mission has remained largely the same.

Made for hauling people and junk alike, the Ranger starts at $28,895 for XL RWD models and goes up to $36,995, making it a relative bargain. Plus you'll be getting relatively good fuel economy, as it's powered by a a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine.

Ford

GMC Sierra 1500

Essentially a Chevrolet Silverado with some new badging and a nicer interior, the GMC Sierra would be a good choice as a full-size family truck. The same powerplant options from the Silverado carry over, but the top-end price discrepancy may be jarring to some.

That's because a well-equipped Denali Ultimate model costs $84,990. However, the benefits of this high-end price tag include a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, 16-way power seats, and a load of leather trim.

Lisa Linke

Toyota Tacoma

It often feels like the price of a Toyota Tacoma will never go down, even for models that are 20 years old at this point. But there is a good reason for this continued premium, namely the Tacoma's reliability.

Similar to the F-150, the Tacoma is receiving a refresh for 2024, but it may be worthwhile to get a 2023 when prices momentarily drop. Base models start at $30,995, though you can option the Tacoma TRD Pro all the way to nearly $50,000.

Toyota

Jeep Gladiator

This may be a bit of an unorthodox choice, but it still has an official pickup bed and payload limit. The Jeep Gladiator is a derivative of the Jeep Wrangler chassis and offers off-road prowess with additional space for your kayaks, as shown here.

With that Wrangler heritage comes a long-standing 3.6-liter V6 and the choice of a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic. It's on the higher pricing side, though, as base model Gladiators start at $40,785.

Jeep/Stellantis

Ford Maverick

The market warmly welcomed the Ford Maverick when it came out a few years ago. Blending daily usability, a compact look, and work truck capabilities, the Maverick is a gem within the Ford lineup. And it's fairly reliable, too.

That's partially due to its turbocharged engine options, of which there is one three-cylinder and two four-cylinders. You can even get a hybrid model for around $26,500, though the base model starts at $24,995.

Ford

Honda Ridgeline

The Ridgeline may belie its Honda name, as it ranked lower on the JD Power reliability assessment when compared to its mostly American counterparts. However, the Ridgeline is still worth exploring as a result of its unique shape and capabilities.

Sharing its unibody platform with the Honda Pilot SUV, the Ridgeline is a particularly comfortable option with some hooligan character baked into it as well. The 280-hp 3.5-liter V6 isn't particularly peppy, but pricing stays consistent with a range of $40,175 to $47,605.

Honda

Toyota Tundra

Of the trucks included in JD Power's list, the Toyota Tundra ranked the lowest in reliability, though it's worth including this model for those cross-shopping full-size trucks. Revamped for 2023, the Tundra now features a variation of V6 powerplants, including a hybrid-electric version.

Additionally, the Tundra is priced slightly higher, starting at $41,815 and going all the way up to $64,310. Such a premium price scale brings a nicer interior alongside it, though the barebones work truck trim offered by Ford and Chevy doesn't really exist here.