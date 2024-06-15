Relevo: Milan set to sign Real Madrid loanee in coming days – the details

Alex Jimenez has impressed among the AC Milan ranks this season, and a report has claimed that the club will look to secure his immediate future shortly.

After arriving on loan from Real Madrid this season, Jimenez has quickly settled into Milan life and has been a stellar player for the Primavera side, and he looks like he will have a clear path to first-team football in the coming years.

He already has a few senior appearances under his belt, and after his debut against Cagliari, he was applauded by the fans, given he showed no signs of struggle in the step-up between youth and senior football.

His growth is most notable in the Primavera ranks, and in a season where the squad have been fantastic, he has been one of the standout players in a team of stars.

As Matteo Moretto reports for Relevo, the Rossoneri have been in talks with his parent club, Real Madrid, and in recent days, an agreement has been reached about Jimenez’s future – he will continue at Milan.

This means the Diavolo will pay €5 million for the Spaniard, as agreed in his loan agreement, and as we reported on our Substack. His future pathway will be ironed out in the future, especially with the news of Milan’s U23 team.