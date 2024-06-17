Relevo: Milan face challenge from Napoli for Real Madrid defender – the details

A senior centre-back is a requirement in this mercato for AC Milan, but they also will look to invest in a younger central defender, who will be signed with the future in mind. However, they are not the only Serie A club with this idea in mind.

This morning, reports broke that Milan are looking at young Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin, who has been called a ‘revolution in defence’, and he will be targeted in the mercato alongside an older defender as Paulo Fonseca looks to strengthen his defensive ranks.

However, it may not be a move with the first team in mind, the report from this morning suggested a deal could be similar to how Alex Jimenez and Brahim Diaz arrived – a loan deal with an option to purchase. Additionally, the deal could be similar to how Marin arrives, and he could initially be a Primavera player before progressing to a first-team setting.

This idea could be strengthened by the implementation of the Under 23 team, and the Rossoneri could use this side for the young Spanish player to develop quickly at a senior level of football, but a deal must be done before we can discuss plans for the player, and it will not be easy to complete.

The reason for this is that Napoli are also interested in the player, and Antonio Conte would like him to arrive alongside Alessandro Buongiorno during the mercato, according to a report from Relevo (via Calciomercato.com).