Relevo: ‘Matter of time’ – Real Madrid and Napoli close to agreement for Milan-linked defender

In recent days, AC Milan have been linked with Spanish defender, Rafa Marin, but reports from Spain suggest that a deal could be done between Real Madrid and another Serie A club shortly.

Whilst Milan are planning to add a starting central defender to their ranks in the upcoming mercato, there is also a desire to add further depth to the defensive line, and it is a bonus if they can play in the Under 23 side.

The name that has been associated with this role is Rafa Marin, who has played 33 games in La Liga last season and is only 22. However, reports from today have suggested that a deal could be looking unlikely with Serie A rival, Napoli, also taking a heavy interest in the Spaniard.

According to reports from Relevo journalist, Matteo Moretto on his X account, a deal between the two sides will be done in ‘a matter of time’. Furthermore, the deal will be structured in that Madrid will have the option of a buy-back clause, worth double what the Partenopei pay this summer.

Whilst a deal is not yet finalised, he states that it could be done as early as this evening, and given the player has approved the move, he is ‘awaiting’ the deal to be finalised.