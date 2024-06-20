Relevo: Argentina return on the cards for Milan defender Pellegrino

The signing of Marco Pellegrino was one done with the future in mind for AC Milan, but it is fair to say he had an underwhelming start to life at the Rossoneri. A report has now claimed he could return to Argentina in the summer.

For Pellegrino, it has been a frustrating season, even if his role was not to be a starter. Whilst he played two games for Milan’s Primavera side, he only managed one appearance for the senior team.

During the injury crisis, Stefano Pioli elected to give the Argentine defender a chance to prove himself against Napoli when Pierre Kalulu came off in 20 minutes due to injury. Unfortunately for the young defender, the same fate awaited him.

After 68 minutes, Pellegrino was taken off the pitch due to an ankle injury, which sidelined the youngster for 19 matches, a fate that contributed to the Rossoneri’s injury problems when he was likely asking for a chance to impress as a result of it, rather than be claimed by it.

Following his return, he spent the second half of the season on loan with Salernitana, who were relegated to Serie B, and another loan move looks possible, according to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto on his X account.

According to the journalist, Club Atletico Independiente have enquired about the possibility of the central defender arriving on loan for the 2024/25 season, and given there is a desire to add players to the ranks this summer, their request may be granted.